8-year-old requested donations for animal shelter instead of gifts for his birthday

Photo by Sasha Sashina on Unsplash

What a refreshing and amazing child and a heart-warming story to take us into spring.

According to this story, an 8-year-old requested that instead of getting birthday presents, donations be made to the Little Elm area animal shelter. How great is this? What a forward-thinking and selfless act.

It certainly was a surprise when the Little Elm Animal Shelter received the surprise gift a few weeks ago, from the child.

The child, identified as Oliver Morgan asked that in lieu of birthday gifts donations be made to the Little Elm Animal Shelter. And apparently, he received an overwhelming response from his friends and family. They apparently were only too happy to supply gifts filled with items for the animals at the shelter, this included food, toys, and other items the local shelter needed. The gifts were delivered by a proud Morgan himself.

The story went on to point out that young Morgan is a pet owner himself. He has two dogs he calls Fluffy and Donut. How cute are those names? It is said he loved to play soccer and assist his mom with taking care of her bees, mom's a beekeeper.

Morgan plans to become a vet once he retires as a soccer player. and it reportedly said he loves all animals and that donating felt really good.

We feel confident this young man will realize his dreams of giving back to the world, he has already begun and for him, the sky is the limit.

In a time when many young people spend so much time with technology, it is a beautiful thing to come across one who can see beyond himself and begin to demonstrate care for other people and animals. His parents must be bursting with pride.