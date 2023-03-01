A woman tricks her abusive husband and finally got far away from him

****This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***

Woman running somewhere -- Photo by Nadia Dulina on Unsplash

Narcissistic personalities and their spectrum of disorders are some of the most popular articles in online forums. Most of us have been victimized by narcissists. Some of us are lucky and finally escaped their clutches, while others have had to digest their abuse way beyond their expiration dates.

Most have never been called out for their maltreatment of others and even as they grow old, their bad habits die hard. Check out the below story.

An older man lived abroad and would visit his old home from time to time. Together with his wife, he raised his family of three children and once the kids were grown, they got divorced. After the divorce, he became a frequent visitor to his old village. One of the reasons for the frequent visits was their ability to 'charm' the younger women by flashing the greenbacks from America.

During one such visit, a younger woman caught his eye. Soon they were dating exclusively and then they got married. She was at least 25 years his junior.

The new wife tried, but he was not an easy man to deal with, he had a reputation for being very jealous and an abuser of women. During his younger days, he would physically abuse the women in his life. In keeping with his past reputation, there were soon whispers of trouble in relationship paradise. The woman confided to her family and good friends that he was verbally and physically abusive to her.

When their daughter was a few years old, he decided to take the new wife and daughter to America for a visit. Once they arrived in the United States, the woman left and went to stay with her previous boyfriend. She was tired of the abuse.

Not only did she leave him, but she also left her young daughter behind as well.

He was forced to return to South America with his young daughter and care for her because her mother stayed behind with her younger lover, leaving them behind.

Do you think she had a choice to leave her daughter behind? Would you have left your child?

What would you have done in her position?