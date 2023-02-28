A man finds out his wife is cheating and keeps her barricaded and hurt for three days in their home

justpene50

***This is a true story, told by a trusted source and retold with permission***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsNsl_0l1iipgv00
Photo byCorryne Wooten on Unsplash

Being proprietary seems to be an inherent part of human nature. By our behavior, humans appear to be mostly oriented toward the 'self'. There appear to be other seemingly more evolved individuals who are all for collective sharing, but most of us are simply concerned with ourselves.

The relationships between men and women have always taken on a nature of ownership, with the male of the species being more overtly demonstrative of their 'property', that is not to say that women do not display their possessive natures also, because they do!

Historically, since men have been in charge, at least on a more public storefront, they are first picks in the show of force for certain territorial behaviors. A man is 'allowed' and even expected to have many partners, but the same is not allowed for the female species. Even if a man has ten wives, he refuses to share any of them with another male. Conversely, it is societally acceptable that those ten women be happy sharing that one man.

The below story brings this point to life.

A young man and a woman get together and agree to begin their life together. Somewhere along the way, the woman begins to stray. She has taken a lover. When the man finds out that his woman is having an affair, he literally loses his mind.

He essentially kidnaps her, by refusing to allow her to leave their home. He has barricaded the doors and refuses to allow anyone to enter. He stabs her repeatedly about the body including a total of five times to her public region alone. She is in need of medical attention, but he refuses to allow her to leave. Three days later she is almost at death's door before he walks out of their home and her faint cry for help is heard.

She is rescued in time and lives to tell the tale. That marriage ended with the husband killing himself rather than going to jail.

Today, that female is remarried and it is still rumored that she has taken another lover even after a traumatic past experience.

*******

Please share your thoughts. What makes this female tiptoe outside her marriage, though she had such a traumatic past experience?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Safety# Interpersonal Relationships# Intimate partner violence# Cheating in relationships

Comments / 35

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
17K followers

More from justpene50

A Man's Ears Catch Afire After Reading Spiritual Black Arts Book

***This is a true story as told to me by my mother who witnessed this event, and retold with permission***. Spirituality seems to be on the rise. These days many of us want to know of and experience things within the spiritual realm. We take time to ponder some big questions, and we want to know if there is more out there.

Read full story
1 comments

The sad and tragic end of my young friend: Why do some lives seem destined for such hardship?

***This is a true story experienced by the author***. Tragedy can strike anyone at any time. We are all at the mercy of the 'elements' of nature. Yet there appear to be those who seem to be that much more susceptible to nature's sleight of hand. While most of us experience misfortune, few and far in between, others seem to get more than their fair share.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Elm, TX

8-year-old requested donations for animal shelter instead of gifts for his birthday

What a refreshing and amazing child and a heart-warming story to take us into spring. According to this story, an 8-year-old requested that instead of getting birthday presents, donations be made to the Little Elm area animal shelter. How great is this? What a forward-thinking and selfless act.

Read full story
9 comments
Little Elm, TX

Chaos in Little Elm, La Azteca Food Market's Roof Blows off Crushing the Cars Beneath

A firefighter watching the damaged vehicles beneath the roof --Photo byFacebook. Amidst the peeling rain, heavy winds, and lightning, more chaos erupts in Little Elm, Texas. Patrons attempting to get their cultural grocery items at the local market off Eldorado in Little Elm were blindsided when the roof of the building came off and sought shelter on their cars beneath.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Tornado warnings remain in effect as rain, and possible hail for several areas of Dallas, Texas

A tornado watch is currently in place for several areas within the North Dallas area. Tornado warnings, pouring rain, the possibility of hail, and flash floods are all possible and pose a severe threat to certain areas.

Read full story
3 comments

A mother reports her child for theft due to illegal drug use and gets her sent to prison

***This is a true story as told to me by a trusted source, retold with permission***. As parents, we love our children. For most of us, our love for them is unconditional, we love them deeply, warts and all. Some children continue to travel that love because they seem to have ignored all the lessons, we try to teach them. No matter how hard we try some children never seem to learn any of life's bitter lessons.

Read full story
18 comments

A Tik Toker posted a video of a dead bird suspended in the Air! What is going on in the world?

Mysteries abound in life, and most of us can attest to the fact that there is more to life than meets the eye. Many of us have had unusual experiences of our own, or at least know someone who had personal stories of unusual happenings.

Read full story
41 comments

A woman tricks her abusive husband and finally got far away from him

****This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***. Narcissistic personalities and their spectrum of disorders are some of the most popular articles in online forums. Most of us have been victimized by narcissists. Some of us are lucky and finally escaped their clutches, while others have had to digest their abuse way beyond their expiration dates.

Read full story
25 comments

A young woman never leaves home yet she becomes pregnant. Who is the baby's father?

***This is a true story, told to me by a trusted source, retold with permission***. For most of us, the teenage years were no walk in the park, but one filled with turbulence and wonder. Developing into adulthood is not for sissies. Hormones raging, with our bodies developing faster than our brains can handle.

Read full story
140 comments

Man leaves his wife alone during labor because he needed to drink a beer and smoke a few cigarettes

***This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***. The birth of a child is a magical event. Filled with joy and amazement. The air of expectancy, and another chance to get it right. A couple met and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their relationship moved quickly and they could not bear to be separated from each other.

Read full story
21 comments

A man's daughter accused him of being jealous and inappropriate and abusive

***This is a true story, retold with permission***. Fatherhood is one of the noblest professions. Protecting the precious life of our children yields the greatest of results. When done for the right reasons, a girl spends her childhood feeling loved and secure and grows into a well-rounded woman who brings her 'A' game and makes positive contributions to the world.

Read full story

Man agrees to raise the child from his wife's affair as his own: Now his 'son' is his biggest supporter

***This is a true story told by a close friend and retold with permission***. For the continuation of our species, we must play our part in procreation. For most of us, this process happens quite naturally and without too much conscious thought. We grow and as we mature, we begin to feel the natural stirrings dictated by the hormones flooding through our bloodstreams.

Read full story
102 comments

Man left his shoes behind running from another man's house after he almost got caught in the other man's bed

***Story told by a trusted source and retold with their permission***. Being honest is a must if any personal or interpersonal relationship is to work well. Perhaps each couple enters into this sacred union with the best of intentions, but many times, infidelity enters the picture. For any number of reasons, one or both parties decide to bring another into their union.

Read full story
94 comments

A woman makes her 14-year-old pregnant daughter walk to the hospital while having labor pains

***This story told by the mother of the child, retold with permission***. Motherhood comes with lots of joys and also with lots of pain. One of the things we try to do as parents is an ongoing attempt to teach our children right and wrong. We hope the lessons we teach will make an impact and it is our biggest hope that our children will take the lessons to heart and in so doing carve out a better life for themselves than we have.

Read full story
821 comments

Husband deliberately sabotage wife's schooling by not helping with the kids and playing loud music during her study time

***This is based on a true story, retold with permission***. Marriages are difficult to navigate. The coming together of two people from different backgrounds and upbringings requires a lot of patience and compromise. Even when the circumstances are ideal and they have the blessings of both sides of the family, blending lives is such a hard thing to do.

Read full story
31 comments

A woman travels to the USA and later found her suitcase filled with illegal drugs placed there by a greedy relative

***This story was told by a trusted source and retold with permission***. Years ago, a young lady was traveling to America for the first time. It was a journey that was highly anticipated.

Read full story
84 comments

A man is convinced he saw the ghost of the man who died earlier the same day

***Story told by a trusted source and retold with permission***. Since the dawn of time, there have been whispers of things unseen. In every culture and corner of the earth, there are stories about things that go bump in the night.

Read full story
4 comments

An affair with an older woman left a 16-year-old young man HIV positive

***This is based on a true story, one known to the author. Names have been changed to protect individual identities. Retold with permission***. The teen years are an interesting time. A time of wonder, experimentation, and the endless quest for knowledge. It is a time to watch, learn, to grow. It is also a time when the onslaught of hormones wreaks havoc on our minds.

Read full story
69 comments

A woman with HIV decides to breastfeed her baby against hospital advice, then the baby develops a rash in the mouth

*** This story was told to me by a trusted source, and is retold with permission***. Twenty-five years ago, a baby was born to a woman who was HIV positive. That baby was a girl and it was later discovered that she was HIV positive as well. Sadly, this was before all the great advances in HIV medication and her mother passed away while the child was quite young.

Read full story
882 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy