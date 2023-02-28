A man finds out his wife is cheating and keeps her barricaded and hurt for three days in their home

***This is a true story, told by a trusted source and retold with permission***

Photo by Corryne Wooten on Unsplash

Being proprietary seems to be an inherent part of human nature. By our behavior, humans appear to be mostly oriented toward the 'self'. There appear to be other seemingly more evolved individuals who are all for collective sharing, but most of us are simply concerned with ourselves.

The relationships between men and women have always taken on a nature of ownership, with the male of the species being more overtly demonstrative of their 'property', that is not to say that women do not display their possessive natures also, because they do!

Historically, since men have been in charge, at least on a more public storefront, they are first picks in the show of force for certain territorial behaviors. A man is 'allowed' and even expected to have many partners, but the same is not allowed for the female species. Even if a man has ten wives, he refuses to share any of them with another male. Conversely, it is societally acceptable that those ten women be happy sharing that one man.

The below story brings this point to life.

A young man and a woman get together and agree to begin their life together. Somewhere along the way, the woman begins to stray. She has taken a lover. When the man finds out that his woman is having an affair, he literally loses his mind.

He essentially kidnaps her, by refusing to allow her to leave their home. He has barricaded the doors and refuses to allow anyone to enter. He stabs her repeatedly about the body including a total of five times to her public region alone. She is in need of medical attention, but he refuses to allow her to leave. Three days later she is almost at death's door before he walks out of their home and her faint cry for help is heard.

She is rescued in time and lives to tell the tale. That marriage ended with the husband killing himself rather than going to jail.

Today, that female is remarried and it is still rumored that she has taken another lover even after a traumatic past experience.

*******

Please share your thoughts. What makes this female tiptoe outside her marriage, though she had such a traumatic past experience?