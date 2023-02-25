Man leaves his wife alone during labor because he needed to drink a beer and smoke a few cigarettes

***This is a true story as told by a trusted source, retold with permission***

A man and a woman with a new baby --Photo byKelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The birth of a child is a magical event.

Filled with joy and amazement. The air of expectancy, and another chance to get it right. A couple met and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their relationship moved quickly and they could not bear to be separated from each other.

The woman had no children and never expressed an interest in them. The man however was a father and though his children were grown, he kept asking the woman to consider having a child with him. At first, the woman was adamant and she had told him when they first began getting to know each other that she had no interest in motherhood.

They were happy together, but the man never lost sight of the dream of a family with his new wife. He kept asking her and she kept telling him 'no'!

Life went on.

Then, one day the woman found herself pregnant. She was not sure how she felt at first but soon began feeling happy. She realized she was also looking forward to the impending bundle of joy. When she told her husband, words could not describe the smile he had on his face.

Soon nine months rolled by and one day she checked into the hospital in labor and waited to give birth. The man was at her side of course. Along the way, she began to realize her husband had a problem with alcohol. He had no control over how much he drank, which was an awful lot.

While she was in labor, he could not contain himself, and he left for several hours, when he returned the baby had been born and he was drunk and smelled of cigarettes.

She was mad, hurt, and disappointed, but not surprised. Though he begged and pleaded for years asking her for this child, he had left her all alone to endure her labor. He left her to be with his first love ... alcohol. A love that would soon destroy everything they planned to build.

*********

I cannot wait to share your thoughts on this story. What do you think, he left her and went out to get drunk.

