A man's daughter accused him of being jealous and inappropriate and abusive

***This is a true story, retold with permission***

A father and his daughter --Photo byTyson on Unsplash

Fatherhood is one of the noblest professions. Protecting the precious life of our children yields the greatest of results. When done for the right reasons, a girl spends her childhood feeling loved and secure and grows into a well-rounded woman who brings her 'A' game and makes positive contributions to the world.

In the absence of a positive male role model, girls may grow into less than confident women who may spend a major if not all their lives looking to replace that male figure that has been lacking in their lives. Sometimes fathers fall short and instead of protecting, they abuse the innocence of their very own children.

This man was a father of five daughters and no sons. It was common knowledge that he was quite overprotective of his daughters. There were also rumors that he had molested all five during childhood and that their mother was fully aware of the abuse.

When the older daughter became of age and began to show an interest in the other sex, there were lots of talks that he was 'too overly protective' and jealous. Rumors swirled around the village. When she eventually got married, she and her husband moved away far from where she grew up. According to the talks, she wanted to move far away from her father. There had been whispers of the father molesting the children and that the mother knew but was unable or unwilling to help.

So, the older daughter and her husband were living far away from her parents, but her father always found a reason to visit and stay overnight at their home. He would visit under the guile of taking goods that she loved from home. It is said that whenever he was visiting, he would find ways to always be very close to his daughter. If she was having a disagreement with her husband over the smallest of things, he would make an even bigger issue out of the tiniest argument.

Eventually, the daughter confessed to her husband that her father had molested her and all her siblings. This was done in another country and by then the woman and her four siblings were all grown up so there was not much to be done in the eyes of the law. But the husband demanded that his wife's father never visit his home again.

The daughter finally cut all ties with her father and barely had a working relationship with the mother who she said never protected them though she had been told what their father did to them.

********

What do you think? What are your thoughts on both the father and the mother who knew but turned a blind eye?

