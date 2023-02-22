Man left his shoes behind running from another man's house after he almost got caught in the other man's bed

***Story told by a trusted source and retold with their permission***

Man fleeing -- Photo by Rémi Jacquaint on Unsplash

Being honest is a must if any personal or interpersonal relationship is to work well. Perhaps each couple enters into this sacred union with the best of intentions, but many times, infidelity enters the picture. For any number of reasons, one or both parties decide to bring another into their union.

The case with the couple highlighted here begins with the husband with the roving eye. He spent a large part of their marriage having women on the side. He was well known for being a womanizer. Handsome and intelligent he was a 'catch' for many women.

As the years went on the woman was often embarrassed to be the source of gossip. There was always talk about her husband and his latest conquest. Finally, after years of extramarital cheating, the woman decided to take a lover. She was bold and often took her lover to the house and into the bed she shared with her husband.

One night the woman was at her home with her lover and they were in bed together. As they lay there relaxing, a light illuminated the darkness of the street. They both sprang up from the bed as they realized that the light was coming from the husband's car. There was no time for the lover to get dressed, he had enough time to grab his clothes off the floor and run out the opposite door, leaving his shoes behind. The couple lived close to the seashore and the man was unfamiliar with the area. He decided to run toward the seaside with his clothes in hand and no shoes on his feet. Since he did not know where he was going, he got lost and was seen by quite a few of the neighbors fleeing another man's house on bare feet with his clothes in his hand.

The cheating husband had a dose of his own medicine. The whole village was talking about how his wife cheated back on him.

