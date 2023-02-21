A woman makes her 14-year-old pregnant daughter walk to the hospital while having labor pains

***This story told by the mother of the child, retold with permission***

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash

Motherhood comes with lots of joys and also with lots of pain.

One of the things we try to do as parents is an ongoing attempt to teach our children right and wrong. We hope the lessons we teach will make an impact and it is our biggest hope that our children will take the lessons to heart and in so doing carve out a better life for themselves than we have.

Sadly, sometimes no matter how hard we try some of our kids ignore the lessons we teach and walk paths made more difficult because of disobedience.

This story was related to me by the mother who actually lived it. According to this mother, one day her 14-year-old daughter began acting somewhat strangely. She began spending more and more time in her bed and soon began dressing in loose clothing. Finally, after the mother noticed that her daughter was rapidly gaining weight, she decided to take her to the doctor. To her eternal shock, the doctor reported that her very young daughter was pregnant.

The mother recalls that she was very angry and upset that her daughter had gotten herself into this situation. However, the deed was already done and she could not change anything now. She decided to make the most of the next six months as the pregnancy progressed. She made sure her daughter was eating nutritious food, getting enough rest, and continued to go to school to fulfill her education requirements.

Then the day came that her 14-year-old went into labor. Being from a 'third world' country back then there were no ambulances. One had to hire a private vehicle to take relatives for medical treatments. The mother could have called for a taxi, but she decided to teach her daughter a lesson and so she let her daughter walk several miles to the hospital.

Each time the pain came on they stopped and she stooped over groaning and crying, but the mom would not relent and let her walk the whole way. Eventually, they got to the hospital, and she gave birth to a healthy child.

The young mother raised her new baby in the home with her parents, but she never ever got pregnant a second time. Her baby grew up as an only child because she remembered the trauma of walking to the hospital while she was in labor and never wanted to be pregnant or give birth ever again.

********

What do you think of the mom making her daughter walk to the hospital during labor?

Do you think that was a form of abuse?

What do you think of the daughter's decision to never have another child because of her prior experience?