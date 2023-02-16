A woman with HIV decides to breastfeed her baby against hospital advice, then the baby develops a rash in the mouth

*** This story was told to me by a trusted source, and is retold with permission***

The beauty and innocence of a newborn -- Photo by Taksh on Unsplash

Twenty-five years ago, a baby was born to a woman who was HIV positive. That baby was a girl and it was later discovered that she was HIV positive as well. Sadly, this was before all the great advances in HIV medication and her mother passed away while the child was quite young.

Perhaps being very young when her mother passed on, she did not get the opportunity to fully understand the real day-to-day impact of living with HIV.

Since she had been born with HIV, it was almost undetectable in her body and she had a well-adjusted life. Eventually, she began dating and would later give birth to a child. Because of her HIV status, she was given a C-section during the birthing process and advised that it was not in the child's best interest that be breastfed. She was even given medication prior to being discharged that would 'dry' up her breast milk supply. Prior to being discharged, she was extensively counseled on the dangers of sharing body fluids with the child and the various ways and the many things she can do to prevent the child from acquiring the HIV virus.

The young woman, however, did not listen to the advice of her healthcare providers and finally told her friend one day that she had been breastfeeding her child. She also told the friend that the child had developed some sort of a rash in his mouth and had been constantly crying out in pain and had not been eating as much.

The friend advised the young mother that she should take the baby to the doctor and confess to them that she had been breastfeeding the baby even though she had been warned not to do so.

Babies are a huge responsibility, they arrive with the innocence of angels and it is up to us, the parents and adults in their lives to protect and nurture them from all ills until such a time they are capable to make decisions for and able to protect themselves.

********

