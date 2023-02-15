A man cuts off a woman's hair while she slept because he did not like her new hairstyle

***Story told by a close relative and re-told with permission***

A Beautiful young woman with abundant hair -- Photo by Pietra Schwarzler on Unsplash

Historically, many men folk have made it their life's work to control the actions of women folk. I have never understood this, both sexes are endowed with brains and the ability to think. Why then did one sex believe that the other should be subjected to their control? No adult person appreciates being controlled by another person. Even children rebel against absolute control.

Though things are changing, many males still buy into the concept that females need to be controlled and dictated to.

Such is the case with a beautiful young woman who finds herself in an entanglement with her significant other.

The couple met several years ago and things got off to a great start. Things progressed naturally and they move in together. As time passes, the man begins to assert his control. At first, it is subtle, but then the grip becomes tighter as more time passes. The relationship that was great at first has evolved into a form of control.

Recently, the young woman decided to try a new hairstyle. The new dreadlock hairstyle that people of all races are trying. The young woman is already beautiful and she was gorgeous with the new hairstyle. But her partner did not seem to be happy with the new hairstyle she so loved, and he voiced his displeasure several times. The young woman refused to change the hairstyle to please him because she really loved the way she looked and felt with her hair. She also received compliments every day in regard to her hairstyle.

So, in a fit of jealousy, one night when she was asleep, she awoke to the sounds of cutting and realizes that the man has cut off several locks of her hair.

Let me say that again -- the man waited until she was asleep one night and he cut off some of her hair.

The woman was heartbroken, she was angry and cried so much. The trust has been broken in the relationship, respect is gone, and she is left in despair and disbelief.

She related this story with tears in her eyes.

********

What do you think her next move should be?

Do you think this is a relationship worth saving? What made him think he has the right to dictate her hairstyles and to cut her hair off?