Controlling Husband Hides Wife's Passport When he Travels so She Cannot go Anywhere Without Him

***This is a true story told to me, re-told with permission***

The jealous are troublesome to others but a torment to themselves.

– William Penn

Discouraged woman, all dressed up with nowhere to go -- Photo by James Forbes on Unsplash

Jealousy can be a terrible emotion to contain. It is as insidious as a snake in the grass and, in like manner, has the ability to hide lying in wait for its prey. It seeks to destroy that which is deemed worthy. Once it latches on, there is no separating it, it squeezes the very life source out of everything good, leaving death and dry dust in its wake.

When love is present, jealousy is never far off. Some healthy jealousy is natural and keeps the juices flowing. The emotion keeps us on our toes and propels us to keep things interesting. Jealousy can of course become an issue when it is allowed to get out of control. It takes over the heart and mind leaving nothing behind but dust.

This story revolves around a man and a woman who met and were extremely attracted to each other. The woman thought the man was very sure of himself as he acted so self-confident. As time went on the woman began to realize that to her dismay, the man was not at all self-assured. She sadly came to the realization that he had absolutely no self-confidence at all.

Soon he began accusing her of cheating, but because the woman loved him, she thought she could prove to him that she was loyal. Over time, the man's fears could not be quieted, the accusations kept on.

This was a successful man who traveled for work. One time the woman planned to take a trip with her family, but the man was never willing to let the woman travel without him being present. Instead of openly telling the woman he did not wish for her to take the trip, he took her passport when he left without her knowledge.

As the day of travel came close, the woman began to pack and gather her documents, she realized her passport was missing. She tore up their home looking for her passport, but it was nowhere to be found. In distress, she complained to her partner that she could not find her passport. He comforted her but comforted her.

The woman could not go on the trip.

When the man returned from his trip, the passport mysteriously reappeared. In suspicion, the woman confronted her partner and it was then he confessed to taking her passport because he did not want her to take a trip without him.

What would you have done if you faced that situation?

Would you have continued in that relationship?