A Man Walks in on his wife in bed with another man

justpene50

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meHnS_0kmuZ2W700
Frustrated and angry man --Photo byMarcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

Love is one of those emotions that causes us to sing. When love is new, everything seems better, the sun shines brighter and the birds sing their song. Such was the case with the couple below, at least at the beginning.

The couple meets and falls in love. After some time, they decide to get married, and soon after they build their dream home.

The young man is a hardworking man and as such he takes a job that will take him periodically away from home. He is sometimes gone for weeks on end, but the job yields great pay. The increased earnings will provide a great way to pay off their mortgage faster and provide a better life for their children.

The woman had two children from previous relationships and for a time they all coexisted peacefully. Soon after they had a son together.

Whenever the man would leave for work, the neighbors began to notice another man visiting and hanging around. After some time, the man began to spend the day, then a night. Eventually, he would be there for days at a time. When the husband was home, the man was nowhere to be found, but when he left, the man would be in his house.

Someone alerted the husband, and one day, the husband pretended to leave. He waited for a couple of days and then snuck back to his house. What did he find there -- his wife and the man naked in his bed!

Since they had children, he decided he would leave the home. He packed his clothes and left her with the new man. Eventually, the new man left also.

Some men are happy to fool around with someone else's wife, but when the responsibility for that woman and her family is left up to them, they cannot and do not want to handle all the responsibility.

********

Feel free to share your thoughts. Are you familiar with this type of situation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Cheating# Love# Marriage# Life

Comments / 280

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
14K followers

More from justpene50

A man is convinced he saw the ghost of the man who died earlier the same day

***Story told by a trusted source and retold with permission***. Since the dawn of time, there have been whispers of things unseen. In every culture and corner of the earth, there are stories about things that go bump in the night.

Read full story
1 comments

An affair with an older woman left a 16-year-old young man HIV positive

***This is based on a true story, one known to the author. Names have been changed to protect individual identities. Retold with permission***. The teen years are an interesting time. A time of wonder, experimentation, and the endless quest for knowledge. It is a time to watch, learn, to grow. It is also a time when the onslaught of hormones wreaks havoc on our minds.

Read full story
43 comments

A woman with HIV decides to breastfeed her baby against hospital advice, then the baby develops a rash in the mouth

*** This story was told to me by a trusted source, and is retold with permission***. Twenty-five years ago, a baby was born to a woman who was HIV positive. That baby was a girl and it was later discovered that she was HIV positive as well. Sadly, this was before all the great advances in HIV medication and her mother passed away while the child was quite young.

Read full story
831 comments

A man cuts off a woman's hair while she slept because he did not like her new hairstyle

***Story told by a close relative and re-told with permission***. Historically, many men folk have made it their life's work to control the actions of women folk. I have never understood this, both sexes are endowed with brains and the ability to think. Why then did one sex believe that the other should be subjected to their control? No adult person appreciates being controlled by another person. Even children rebel against absolute control.

Read full story
65 comments

A woman refuses to feed her stepdaughter while she sits eating at the table with her biological children

***This is based on a true story as told by my uncle. Re-told with permission***. If one is fated to have a stepmother it is with the hope that they find in their hearts to love you.

Read full story
122 comments

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.

Read full story
279 comments

Two sisters decided to call the wife of the man their sister fell in love with to report their sister

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.

Read full story
40 comments

A thief cannot find his way out of a sheep pen until the owner finds him there in the morning

***This is a true story as told to me by my friend, re-told with permission***. In a village in south America, life takes on an idyllic quality. That is not to say that life is not difficult nor is it without its challenges. Those difficult times are tempered with moments of cooperativity, fun, and simple joy.

Read full story
3 comments

Hisashi Ouchi Was Kept Alive for 83 Days Against His Wishes Even as His Skin Melted and he Cried Blood

In a hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 35-year-old nuclear power plant technician, Hisashi Ouchi spent 83 days in total and complete agony. He was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any other human. He was so completely irradiated that he arrived at the Tokyo Hospital with no white blood cells.

Read full story
187 comments

A man tricks woman into rearing and plucking chickens for his wedding to another woman

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***. Being able to trust the other party is an important aspect of any interpersonal relationship. Without trust, nothing lasting has a chance to be born.

Read full story
8 comments

A woman's plane overshot the runway and broke in two places

***This is a true story as experienced by the author ***. The actual plane we were traveling in --Photo byKaiteur News. My grandmother died in 2009. After living a full life, she succumbed two months shy of her 87th birthday. She was the matriarch and in abject sorrow, we made our arrangements to return to our homeland for her homegoing.

Read full story
3 comments

A husband asks His Wife to Cook Him a Special Dish, He Later Dumps it in the Kitchen Sink

***This is a true story. Highlighting the many ways human relationships intersect and the ways we interact with each other***. Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. A dark and dreary emotion that has the propensity to kill and destroy.

Read full story
69 comments

A Woman Got Healed after Being Bedridden for Over 8 years: She Took a Chance and it Paid off

***This is a true story. Re-told with the permission of my family***. Many years ago, my grandmother became deathly ill. The previous day she was well and happy, but then she woke up the next day feeling sick.

Read full story
31 comments

A man stuck his hand in a live lightbulb socket: He was too curious for his own good

***This story was told by people who witnessed it, and re-told with permission***. When my grandparents were a young couple and moved to their new home, they became friends with a man we shall call Marvin. According to my grandmother, Marvin was a man of deep curiosity. He had a deep desire to know the internal and minute workings of everything.

Read full story

A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.

Read full story
34 comments

Should your friend or family tell you if they knew your spouse was cheating? (Opinion)

If you knew a close friend or family member was cheating on their significant other, are you obligated to tell them?. A good-looking young man fell in love and married a lovely young woman. They married quite young in their early twenties. Soon they had their first child, then soon their second. The young man was a hard worker and was anxious to be a great partner, parent, and provider.

Read full story
17 comments
Manhattan, NY

A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?

***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.

Read full story
83 comments

A man slaps another, and shortly after his arm slowly withers and becomes useless

*** This is a true story, re-old with permission***. About eight years ago, two men worked at the same job. One day the two got into a disagreement. Over the course of several weeks, the disagreement evolved into deeper feelings of anger and animosity. One day, tempers were set ablaze and the disagreement became physical.

Read full story
73 comments
Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy