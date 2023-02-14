A Man Walks in on his wife in bed with another man

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***

Frustrated and angry man -- Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

Love is one of those emotions that causes us to sing. When love is new, everything seems better, the sun shines brighter and the birds sing their song. Such was the case with the couple below, at least at the beginning.

The couple meets and falls in love. After some time, they decide to get married, and soon after they build their dream home.

The young man is a hardworking man and as such he takes a job that will take him periodically away from home. He is sometimes gone for weeks on end, but the job yields great pay. The increased earnings will provide a great way to pay off their mortgage faster and provide a better life for their children.

The woman had two children from previous relationships and for a time they all coexisted peacefully. Soon after they had a son together.

Whenever the man would leave for work, the neighbors began to notice another man visiting and hanging around. After some time, the man began to spend the day, then a night. Eventually, he would be there for days at a time. When the husband was home, the man was nowhere to be found, but when he left, the man would be in his house.

Someone alerted the husband, and one day, the husband pretended to leave. He waited for a couple of days and then snuck back to his house. What did he find there -- his wife and the man naked in his bed!

Since they had children, he decided he would leave the home. He packed his clothes and left her with the new man. Eventually, the new man left also.

Some men are happy to fool around with someone else's wife, but when the responsibility for that woman and her family is left up to them, they cannot and do not want to handle all the responsibility.

********

Feel free to share your thoughts. Are you familiar with this type of situation?