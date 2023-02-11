A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

justpene50

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***

A mother and her daughter --Photo byOmar Lopez on Unsplash

A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.

A woman falls in love with a man and they eventually move in together. Their relationship has been going strong for a few years. She has three children from a previous relationship and one is an older daughter who is herself a mother. As the daughter has fallen into hard times, after some discussion with her partner, the mom invited her to come live with herself and her new lover.

The young mother moves in with her mother and her young daughter. For some time, they enjoy being with each other and they coexist peacefully.

But they say nothing lasts forever...

At some point, there begins to grow between them an air of tension, discontent, and jealousy. The daughter seems to become discontented with her position in the home. It appeared to the onlookers that she wanted to trade lives with her mother.

There have been whispers of the stepfather and her having an affair. A neighbor's window is directly across from the bedroom of the daughter and they reported having a bird's eye view of the happenings in the room. And they claim to have seen suspicious activity and the stepfather and know that the stepdaughter is entangled in a relationship with the stepfather. Others allege that as soon as the mother leaves the home, the two get together.

The affair goes on for some time until one day the mother catches them in the act. The two begin to argue and come to physical blows. Onlookers stand on the sidelines watching the fight. The daughter physically overpowers her daughter. The mother demands that the daughter move out of the home, but the stepfather stands his ground and is adamant that she should not leave.

This is the uneasy truce in their day-to-day lives -- the three coexist together and whenever the mother leaves the home; the neighbors allege that the stepdaughter and her stepfather get together intimately.

********

What are your thoughts?

Would you continue to live in that home if you were the mother?

What of the integrity of the man and the daughter? This is a terrible form of betrayal.

# Relationships# Mother and Daughter# Life# Intimate Betrayals# Culture

