Man goes to steal but is unable to exit the pen until the owner and police find him there in the morning

***This is a true story as told to me by my friend, re-told with permission***

In a village in south America, life takes on an idyllic quality. That is not to say that life is not difficult nor is it without its challenges. Those difficult times are tempered with moments of cooperativity, fun, and simple joy.

The older generation was programmed to work hard and they did that without compromise.

Recently, young people spend lots of time on their phones watching social media. Social media exerts a great influence on their lives. They do not want to work too hard, and everyone wants to be a social media influencer.

In keeping with this new form of enjoyment, many young people do not seek conventional forms of employment, but instead, they resort to various nefarious activities to earn money. One way in which they do this is to steal the livestock of others. While the older men spend their days cultivating a garden and rearing animals, the young ones use their time planning ways to gain access to steal their produce and their livestock.

One story that stands out is concerning an older man and his sheep.

The man had many sheep as he had been raising them for many years. In that part of the world, livestock is seen as a form of wealth. The older men had been raised to do just that. They know how to work hard. One night a man decided to forcefully gain access to an older man's sheep pen.

He gained access to the other man's pen with the sole intention of stealing.

But an odd thing happened.

The young thief in the pen for whatever reason, could not exit the pen. He kept walking this way and that but he could not find his way out of the pen. This confusion occurred all night with the young man trying in vain to leave the confines of the other man's livestock enclosure.

The owner of the animals was aware of the intruder for several hours when he was in his pen. But he never approached him, instead when the first light of morning appeared, he called for the police. By this time a crowd had gathered there and the confused man was still wandering around the men in the light of day for everyone to see. He was truly embarrassed to be caught in the act, but somehow, he was unable to find his way out.

The police got there and the thief was caught red-handed. All because he could not find his way out through the gate was clearly visible to everyone except him.

Why was the thief unable to find his way out of the pen?

The locals say that the older man promised that he would use spirituality so that the next thief would not be able to find his way out and the police and all the neighbors would see who the thief was.

********

What do you think of this story?

Do you believe in spirituality? Many of the locals swear by it.

