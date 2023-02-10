A Victim of a Nuclear Attack Was Kept Alive for 83 Days Against His Wishes Even as His Skin Melted off his Bones

In a hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 35-year-old nuclear power plant technician, Hisashi Ouchi spent 83 days in total and complete agony. He was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any other human. He was so completely irradiated that he arrived at the Tokyo Hospital with no white blood cells.

Before he finally died, it is said that he cried tears of blood and all his skin had melted off his bones.

According to this story, doctors kept Hisashi Ouchi alive for 83 days screaming in total agony. The doctors kept him alive despite his wishes to the contrary. As an employee of the nuclear power plant, the technician was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any known human.

It is said that at the time of the explosion, Ouchi was helping a coworker pour uranium into a metal vat. Due to a lot of miscalculations, the solution released neutron radiation and gamma rays. The men were supposed to transfer 16 liters of uranium, instead, it was later discovered that the limit was 2.4 liters. This means they had way over the limit.

Since the workers carried the solution manually, they had no idea how much of the uranium they had actually used.

On September 30, 1999, at 10:35 a.m., it reached critical mass.

Ouchi was hospitalized, feeling dizzy and vomiting, with severe burns and levels of radiation 17 sieverts (sv), twice the amount that would kill another human.

After a week of treatment, Ouchi reportedly begged the doctors to stop treatment. His damaged skin required grafts, and he was given blood transfusions, but the damage was too much for him to bear. He is said to have cried blood.

Doctors tried stem cell transplant, a cutting-edge treatment at the time, but the radiation kept eradicating the newly-introduced cells and the skin grafts could not take hold to heal themselves.

The man begged doctors to stop, and let him be. As fluids leaked from his body, he called for his mother.

On December 21, 1999, 83 days after his ordeal began, Ouchi died of multiple organ failure.

