A man tricks woman into rearing and plucking chickens for his wedding to another woman

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***

Photo by Álvaro CvG on Unsplash

Being able to trust the other party is an important aspect of any interpersonal relationship. Without trust, nothing lasting has a chance to be born.

A man and a woman meet, fall in love, and after some time, they decide to commit to each other, build a life and begin living together. Life is good and together they are making a good life. They eventually opened a chicken farm and things are going just fine.

One day the man asks the woman to prepare a certain amount of their chicken for sale. He further tells her that he has secured a huge sale. The woman is happy, their work is paying off. She works tirelessly plucking, cleaning, and preparing the chicken.

The man gathers up all the chicken she has prepped, and what do you think he does? He takes it to the other woman, to his fiancé to use for their wedding!

Yes, he has been messing with another woman during the time he has been living with the woman he has the chicken farm with. All the time she thought they were building a life together, he had been dating, then engaged to, and now is marrying another woman.

Instead of being upfront and letting the woman he has been living with know that he had met someone else. He decided to be a cheating two-timer, coercing her into preparing chicken they raised to be used as part of his wedding feast.

When the woman learned that he had gotten married, she was overwhelmed with grief. She was so distraught; she could not believe this man would do something like that to her. After he promised her forever, and they set about to build a life together, she could not believe he could betray her in this manner.

Then there was the utter embarrassment of being ignorant of the situation and of raising and preparing the chickens and the feeling of being used.

********

What are your thoughts on why the man did that to this woman?

What would you do if he had you raise and prepare the chickens for his wedding?

How could it be that she had heard no whispers of his two-timing ways?

What would you have done?