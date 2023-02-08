Escaping death a second time

justpene50

***This is a true story as experienced by the author ***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJXY8_0kdr20B100
Photo byZach Castillo on Unsplash

My grandmother died in 2009. After living a full life, she succumbed two months shy of her 87th birthday. She was the matriarch and in abject sorrow, we made our arrangements to return to our homeland for her homegoing.

Two years later, in 2011, we her children and grandchildren decided to return to our ancestral roots to honor her life with remembrance and togetherness.

With arrangements made, we boarded the flight from New York's JFK Airport and flew back to the world of our fathers.

Everything seemed fine, the flight was uneventful and as the country of Guyana loomed ahead, I was ecstatic. Returning home is always a good thing. I anticipate my first view of family and friends and I am like a bull in a China shop. I cannot wait and I cannot sit still. I tumble this way and that from the sheer anticipation of the visit.

The flight was to arrive at approximately 10:42 pm and my daughter and I were seated in one row. An older gentleman was seated in the aisle seat, and I was seated in the center. As we approached the airport, I could see the lights and my excitement became palpable.

But something was amiss ...

As the plane descended lower and lower, I became perplexed. "Why did the airport seem to be dark?" Normally it is lit up, but the lights seemed far behind us tonight.

I am not the pilot, so my daughter who was sitting by the window seat happily played on her entertainment device as I continued looking out the window. The man to my right, was trying to engage me in conversation and had been trying to get my number, but I proved to be stoic and uninterested, my boyfriend was back home and I was not looking to shop elsewhere if you catch my drift.

Suddenly the wheels touched the ground furiously, we rattled this way and that, and instead of slowing the plane continued barreling down the runway with a speed reminiscent of the one before takeoff.

We continued barreling towards an unknown end as the screams and cries erupted in the plane. We felt the roughness of unpaved ground and the plane continued onward. At some point, we came to a violent stop, and items once secured were flying this way and that.

I got up with one bag I had affixed to my ankle as we began the descent. I do not know why I was prompted to do that, but I followed my intuition and it saved us a lot of heartache. You see that handbag contained our money, passports, and other important items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3fsl_0kdr20B100
The actual plane we were traveling inPhoto byKaiteur News

We climbed out of the plane and walked the wet and rainy night back to the airport's main building.

The nose of the plane had hit a sand dune and the plane broke in two places. That was what saved our lives...

********

This is a true story as experienced by the author.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Life# Disasters# Plane accidents# Life and Death# Survival

Comments / 1

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
12K followers

More from justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.

Read full story
175 comments

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.

Read full story
29 comments

A thief cannot find his way out of a sheep pen until the owner finds him there in the morning

***This is a true story as told to me by my friend, re-told with permission***. In a village in south America, life takes on an idyllic quality. That is not to say that life is not difficult nor is it without its challenges. Those difficult times are tempered with moments of cooperativity, fun, and simple joy.

Read full story
3 comments

A Victim of a Nuclear Attack Was Kept Alive for 83 Days Against His Wishes Even as His Skin Melted off his Bones

In a hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 35-year-old nuclear power plant technician, Hisashi Ouchi spent 83 days in total and complete agony. He was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any other human. He was so completely irradiated that he arrived at the Tokyo Hospital with no white blood cells.

Read full story
162 comments

A woman is tricked into preparing chickens for her boyfriend's wedding with another woman

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***. Being able to trust the other party is an important aspect of any interpersonal relationship. Without trust, nothing lasting has a chance to be born.

Read full story
8 comments

A jealous man Requests His Wife Cook Him a Special Dish Then Later Dumps it in the Kitchen Sink

***This is a true story. Highlighting the many ways human relationships intersect and the ways we interact with each other***. Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. A dark and dreary emotion that has the propensity to kill and destroy.

Read full story
59 comments

My Grandmother Got Healed after Being Bedridden for Over 8 years: She Took a Chance and it Paid off

***This is a true story. Re-told with the permission of my family***. Many years ago, my grandmother became deathly ill. The previous day she was well and happy, but then she woke up the next day feeling sick.

Read full story
31 comments

The man who stuck his hand in a lightbulb socket

***This story was told by people who witnessed it, and re-told with permission***. When my grandparents were a young couple and moved to their new home, they became friends with a man we shall call Marvin. According to my grandmother, Marvin was a man of deep curiosity. He had a deep desire to know the internal and minute workings of everything.

Read full story

A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.

Read full story
33 comments

Should your friend or family tell you if they knew your spouse was cheating? (Opinion)

If you knew a close friend or family member was cheating on their significant other, are you obligated to tell them?. A good-looking young man fell in love and married a lovely young woman. They married quite young in their early twenties. Soon they had their first child, then soon their second. The young man was a hard worker and was anxious to be a great partner, parent, and provider.

Read full story
16 comments
Manhattan, NY

A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?

***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.

Read full story
65 comments

A man slaps another, and shortly after his arm slowly withers and becomes useless

*** This is a true story, re-old with permission***. About eight years ago, two men worked at the same job. One day the two got into a disagreement. Over the course of several weeks, the disagreement evolved into deeper feelings of anger and animosity. One day, tempers were set ablaze and the disagreement became physical.

Read full story
70 comments
Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices

A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.

Read full story
217 comments

Love, Family, and Hot Sunday Soup: Memories of love, family, food, and fun

On my maternal side going to church was the cornerstone of everything social. I am not sure if they really considered the spiritual side of things, because the women gossiped before, during, and after church 🙄.

Read full story

A man leaves his fiancée at the altar. In anguish and shame, her brother throws himself into the water

***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.

Read full story
19 comments

A Wife Forbids Her Mother-in-Law to Ever use the Front Door, She Was Only Allowed to Enter the Back Door

***This is a work of fiction based on a true story and told with permission***. A single mom works hard to put her son through school. She has had a hard time making life since the untimely death of her husband. She has worked as a housekeeper scrubbing floors and catering to others all her life. Not one to complain, she willingly sacrificed herself to ensure her only child had a shot at a good life.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.

Read full story
295 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand

Yesterday I had a young man as a patient. 37 years old and a time when he should be in the prime of his life. Riddled with cancer. There is that dreaded word again — cancer. A word that is way overused. A disease we know way too much about and not enough of, or so science says. I left work feeling sad, tired, and helpless. I was itchy, and grossed out, especially after I held a piece of that evil in my very own hand.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy