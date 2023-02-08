Escaping death a second time

***This is a true story as experienced by the author ***

My grandmother died in 2009. After living a full life, she succumbed two months shy of her 87th birthday. She was the matriarch and in abject sorrow, we made our arrangements to return to our homeland for her homegoing.

Two years later, in 2011, we her children and grandchildren decided to return to our ancestral roots to honor her life with remembrance and togetherness.

With arrangements made, we boarded the flight from New York's JFK Airport and flew back to the world of our fathers.

Everything seemed fine, the flight was uneventful and as the country of Guyana loomed ahead, I was ecstatic. Returning home is always a good thing. I anticipate my first view of family and friends and I am like a bull in a China shop. I cannot wait and I cannot sit still. I tumble this way and that from the sheer anticipation of the visit.

The flight was to arrive at approximately 10:42 pm and my daughter and I were seated in one row. An older gentleman was seated in the aisle seat, and I was seated in the center. As we approached the airport, I could see the lights and my excitement became palpable.

But something was amiss ...

As the plane descended lower and lower, I became perplexed. "Why did the airport seem to be dark?" Normally it is lit up, but the lights seemed far behind us tonight.

I am not the pilot, so my daughter who was sitting by the window seat happily played on her entertainment device as I continued looking out the window. The man to my right, was trying to engage me in conversation and had been trying to get my number, but I proved to be stoic and uninterested, my boyfriend was back home and I was not looking to shop elsewhere if you catch my drift.

Suddenly the wheels touched the ground furiously, we rattled this way and that, and instead of slowing the plane continued barreling down the runway with a speed reminiscent of the one before takeoff.

We continued barreling towards an unknown end as the screams and cries erupted in the plane. We felt the roughness of unpaved ground and the plane continued onward. At some point, we came to a violent stop, and items once secured were flying this way and that.

I got up with one bag I had affixed to my ankle as we began the descent. I do not know why I was prompted to do that, but I followed my intuition and it saved us a lot of heartache. You see that handbag contained our money, passports, and other important items.

We climbed out of the plane and walked the wet and rainy night back to the airport's main building.

The nose of the plane had hit a sand dune and the plane broke in two places. That was what saved our lives...

