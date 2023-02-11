A jealous man Requests His Wife Cook Him a Special Dish Then Later Dumps it in the Kitchen Sink

justpene50

***This is a true story. Highlighting the many ways human relationships intersect and the ways we interact with each other***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ravge_0kcZo7Kq00
A picture of an angry man --Photo byTycho Atsma on Unsplash

Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. A dark and dreary emotion that has the propensity to kill and destroy.

A man once asked his significant other to cook one of his favorite dishes.

She happily agreed.

After work that day, she went directly home to grant him his wish. With love and care she prepared the ingredients and made his favorite dish, just the way he liked it. She anticipated that they would have dinner together and later watch one of their favorite shows.

The day promised to end on a good note.

But the man was a very jealous man. He always seemed to be watching and waiting.

When they had first met many many years ago, his self-confidence was one of the many things that had attracted him to her. She thought the world of him. Slowly as time went on, she began to catch glimpses of 'something' else. Glimpses of insecurity. He was not acting at all like the man she had first met.

She thought he was so sure of himself ...

He was so insecure, always questioning her, checking her phone and personal belongings. He would stay on her phone for hours at a time, even when they were at work just to be sure she was not cheating on him. He would text her during the day wanting to know what time she would be home from work.

So that evening while she was preparing his favorite dish, he was outside going over her car with the precision of an investigator 'combing' over a crime scene. Shortly thereafter, he came in to accuse her of things she had no knowledge of and, so began the descent of the relationship into the depths of no return.

Being innocent, she denied all charges.

Instead of listening to her, he became livid. He then took hold of the hot pot she had lovingly prepared and dumped it all into the kitchen sink and ran the tap water all over it...

********

Do you think this is a relationship worth saving?

Yet she stayed for quite a while longer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Significant other# Humanity# Love# Mental Health

Comments / 59

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
12K followers

More from justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.

Read full story
175 comments

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.

Read full story
29 comments

A thief cannot find his way out of a sheep pen until the owner finds him there in the morning

***This is a true story as told to me by my friend, re-told with permission***. In a village in south America, life takes on an idyllic quality. That is not to say that life is not difficult nor is it without its challenges. Those difficult times are tempered with moments of cooperativity, fun, and simple joy.

Read full story
3 comments

A Victim of a Nuclear Attack Was Kept Alive for 83 Days Against His Wishes Even as His Skin Melted off his Bones

In a hospital in Tokyo, Japan, 35-year-old nuclear power plant technician, Hisashi Ouchi spent 83 days in total and complete agony. He was exposed to the highest radiation levels of any other human. He was so completely irradiated that he arrived at the Tokyo Hospital with no white blood cells.

Read full story
164 comments

A woman is tricked into preparing chickens for her boyfriend's wedding with another woman

***This is a true story, re-told with permission***. Being able to trust the other party is an important aspect of any interpersonal relationship. Without trust, nothing lasting has a chance to be born.

Read full story
8 comments

My Grandmother Got Healed after Being Bedridden for Over 8 years: She Took a Chance and it Paid off

***This is a true story. Re-told with the permission of my family***. Many years ago, my grandmother became deathly ill. The previous day she was well and happy, but then she woke up the next day feeling sick.

Read full story
31 comments

The man who stuck his hand in a lightbulb socket

***This story was told by people who witnessed it, and re-told with permission***. When my grandparents were a young couple and moved to their new home, they became friends with a man we shall call Marvin. According to my grandmother, Marvin was a man of deep curiosity. He had a deep desire to know the internal and minute workings of everything.

Read full story

A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.

Read full story
33 comments

Should your friend or family tell you if they knew your spouse was cheating? (Opinion)

If you knew a close friend or family member was cheating on their significant other, are you obligated to tell them?. A good-looking young man fell in love and married a lovely young woman. They married quite young in their early twenties. Soon they had their first child, then soon their second. The young man was a hard worker and was anxious to be a great partner, parent, and provider.

Read full story
16 comments
Manhattan, NY

A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?

***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.

Read full story
65 comments

A man slaps another, and shortly after his arm slowly withers and becomes useless

*** This is a true story, re-old with permission***. About eight years ago, two men worked at the same job. One day the two got into a disagreement. Over the course of several weeks, the disagreement evolved into deeper feelings of anger and animosity. One day, tempers were set ablaze and the disagreement became physical.

Read full story
70 comments
Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices

A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.

Read full story
217 comments

Love, Family, and Hot Sunday Soup: Memories of love, family, food, and fun

On my maternal side going to church was the cornerstone of everything social. I am not sure if they really considered the spiritual side of things, because the women gossiped before, during, and after church 🙄.

Read full story

A man leaves his fiancée at the altar. In anguish and shame, her brother throws himself into the water

***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.

Read full story
19 comments

A Wife Forbids Her Mother-in-Law to Ever use the Front Door, She Was Only Allowed to Enter the Back Door

***This is a work of fiction based on a true story and told with permission***. A single mom works hard to put her son through school. She has had a hard time making life since the untimely death of her husband. She has worked as a housekeeper scrubbing floors and catering to others all her life. Not one to complain, she willingly sacrificed herself to ensure her only child had a shot at a good life.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.

Read full story
295 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand

Yesterday I had a young man as a patient. 37 years old and a time when he should be in the prime of his life. Riddled with cancer. There is that dreaded word again — cancer. A word that is way overused. A disease we know way too much about and not enough of, or so science says. I left work feeling sad, tired, and helpless. I was itchy, and grossed out, especially after I held a piece of that evil in my very own hand.

Read full story
59 comments

Do You Work Best with a Male or a Female Boss? (Opinion Piece)

If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare!. Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death! If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare! Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death!

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy