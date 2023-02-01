A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

justpene50

***This is based on a true story***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tv6TV_0kZJ4psd00
Photo byMelinda Gimpel on Unsplash

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children.

The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.

The younger sister had several children and because the family was so close, the children frequented each other’s homes at will. Since there was such a close relationship, the young mother thought nothing at first when the sister kept one of her daughters even after the school break was over. The child visited one day and the mother asked her when was she coming home. She replied that she did not know. So, the mother visited her sister who did not live very far away to enquire when the child would be coming home.

These were the days before cell phones and not too many folks could afford a regular telephone.

Her sister then asked her if the child could remain there and live with her since she had no daughters of her own. The younger sister felt compassion and agreed to the proposal especially since she visited often and the child was free to go back and forth.

The years passed and the child enjoyed a good life as she integrated into living with her aunt and her two sons. They even referred to her as their sister.

One day, the aunt died and as she was a wealthy woman there was much anticipation when the will was being read. Everyone expected that she would leave a decent amount of her fortune to her ‘adopted daughter’, the child she asked her sister to raise.

To everyone’s surprise, shock, and disappointment, she left all her fortune to her two boys and spared not a penny for the niece that she raised.

********

What are your thoughts ... Do you think she was ethical in her decision?

She raised her niece from childhood and yet she left her nothing in her will.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Life# Inheritance# Adoption# Family Dynamics

Comments / 31

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
12K followers

More from justpene50

Man Requests His Wife Cook Him a Special Dish Then Later Dumps it in Garbage due to Jealousy

***This is a true story. Highlighting the many ways human relationships intersect and the ways we interact with each other***. A man once asked his significant other to cook one of his favorite dishes.

Read full story
42 comments

My Grandmother Got Healed after Being Bedridden for Over 8 years: She Took a Chance and it Paid off

***This is a true story. Re-told with the permission of my family***. Many years ago, my grandmother became deathly ill. The previous day she was well and happy, but then she woke up the next day feeling sick.

Read full story
30 comments

The man who stuck his hand in a lightbulb socket: Did curiosity really kill the cat?

***This story was told by people who witnessed it, and re-told with permission***. When my grandparents were a young couple and moved to their new home, they became friends with a man we shall call Marvin. According to my grandmother, Marvin was a man of deep curiosity. He had a deep desire to know the internal and minute workings of everything.

Read full story

Should your friend tell you if they knew your spouse was having an affair? (Opinion Piece)

If you knew a close friend or family member was cheating on their significant other, are you obligated to tell them?. A good-looking young man fell in love and married a lovely young woman. They married quite young in their early twenties. Soon they had their first child, then soon their second. The young man was a hard worker and was anxious to be a great partner, parent, and provider.

Read full story
13 comments
Manhattan, NY

A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?

***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.

Read full story
51 comments

A man slaps another, and shortly after his arm slowly withers and becomes useless

*** This is a true story, re-old with permission***. About eight years ago, two men worked at the same job. One day the two got into a disagreement. Over the course of several weeks, the disagreement evolved into deeper feelings of anger and animosity. One day, tempers were set ablaze and the disagreement became physical.

Read full story
66 comments
Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices

A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.

Read full story
211 comments

Love, Family, and Hot Sunday Soup: Memories of love, family, food, and fun

On my maternal side going to church was the cornerstone of everything social. I am not sure if they really considered the spiritual side of things, because the women gossiped before, during, and after church 🙄.

Read full story

Man Leaves Woman at the Altar. In Anguish and Shame her Brother Throws himself into the water

***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.

Read full story
14 comments

A Wife Forbids Her Mother-in-Law to Ever use the Front Door, She Was Only Allowed to Enter the Back Door

***This is a work of fiction based on a true story and told with permission***. A single mom works hard to put her son through school. She has had a hard time making life since the untimely death of her husband. She has worked as a housekeeper scrubbing floors and catering to others all her life. Not one to complain, she willingly sacrificed herself to ensure her only child had a shot at a good life.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.

Read full story
265 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand

Yesterday I had a young man as a patient. 37 years old and a time when he should be in the prime of his life. Riddled with cancer. There is that dreaded word again — cancer. A word that is way overused. A disease we know way too much about and not enough of, or so science says. I left work feeling sad, tired, and helpless. I was itchy, and grossed out, especially after I held a piece of that evil in my very own hand.

Read full story
59 comments

Do You Work Best with a Male or a Female Boss? (Opinion Piece)

If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare!. Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death! If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare! Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death!

Read full story
7 comments

A couple found out they were brother and sister, but they decided not to get a divorce

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. There was a lovely couple in my village some years back, I am told. They had a good marriage and had been married for some time. They had six children and were living a pretty normal life. They came from different villages. When they first met, they felt drawn to each other and eventually fell in love, got married, and began the business of raising their family.

Read full story
53 comments

A Young Man Lost His Life Fishing When a Fish Got Stuck in His Throat

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. When My aunt was a teenager, she caught the eye of a teenage boy. As teenagers are wont to do, he wasted no time in preening for her attention.

Read full story
21 comments

A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself

**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.

Read full story
242 comments

There was the little boy walking with the man, but when he caught up to his friend, no child was there

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. In the olden days, my grandfather was a rice farmer. The rice farm was located several miles away from their homes. As told to me, each day, my grandpa and his friend would rise early in the morning and make the arduous trek to the rice farm.

Read full story
27 comments

A friend brought her lunch, but there were cat hairs all over the cheese: Would she eat this meal?

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Many years ago, my friend worked in the financial industry. Those were good days; she was young and there she met many other young people and developed many friends. Among those friends was one particular woman who took quite a liking to her as well. My friend thought she was a bit eccentric but she seemed nice and was always ready to lend my friend a helping hand.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy