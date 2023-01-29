Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

Man tries to pull woman through drive-through window -- Photo by Fox 4 News

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage.

The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

In the footage, we clearly see the barista stretching her hand out to hand the man some bills. But, instead of taking his money, the man grabs the outstretched forearm and begins to pull the female staff out via the window.

He is holding onto her with his left hand while trying to lasso the victim with his right hand. The bills are seen falling carelessly to the ground and the quick-thinking Barista can be seen pulling herself back inside while quickly closing the window as he drove off.

The report goes on to update that thanks to the overwhelming response of the public, the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday and remains in police custody. We can only wonder as to what the motive of this brazen attempt to kidnap the female server could have been.

Cameras are everywhere these days; one can hardly hide anymore. Technology has its claws into the masses what on earth could this man be thinking of?

Did he go by the fast-food establishment and was he watching this young lady’s movements? Thank God, he did not try to grab her while she was on the streets on her way home from work, that was a pretty large man, then the outcome may have been a lot different.

********

Please comment and share your thoughts. Tell me what you think.