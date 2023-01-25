Do You Work Best with a Male or a Female Boss? (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Kevin Domfeh on Unsplash

If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare!

Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death! If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare! Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death!

It’s been my experience that males make better bosses. If such a choice exists, my first choice will be male. Only once in my extensive work life did I have a male boss who was narcissistic and acted like a female. That distinction always belonged to the female bosses it’s been my displeasure to meet.

When I was younger, I received my share of male attention.

I still get the occasional ‘hello there!’ 💪.

I have had several female bosses and I have had a few male ones. I have found that male bosses always treated me better. I know that being female is not easy, as we are competitive. We have been cultured to be competitive. We have been taught by words or deeds that we must best each other in our quest for male attention and success.

And some of us learned how to master the art of competition.

Photo by Eugene Lim on Unsplash

The female intention

While some healthy competition keeps life interesting and some people on their toes. Unhealthy competition can destroy the lives of all parties.

In times past, when I met a new woman, I was also sizing them up. Let us be truthful here! When I was younger, I sized other women seeking where I bested them in looks, brains, or skills. As I got older, I realized how ridiculous that was, we are not all in a competition, and I began to see the beauty in everyone else.

Each of us is endowed with our own gifts. Gifts are meant to be shared with the collective.

And when new women meet me, I can see the calculator keys clacking away in their gaze and they size me up. Checking to see my competitive worthiness, lol.

Women bosses are no different.

And every woman boss I have had, without exception has played all the females in their life against each other with the sole purpose of ruling the roost. They gossiped about each other, spread rumors, and created chaos. They’ve punished females for being prettier, having a bigger butt, a bigger diamond ring, for being married, for being happy, for having more money, for their children, for any reason whatsoever.

Most times, the dislike had little or nothing to do with their work performance. They disliked one female seen as their fiercest competitor and then set the rest of the clique on their tail.

The male intent

I first remember noticing a certain ‘glint’ in a man’s eyes as a 14-year-old girl. He was my math teacher. Besides the young boys making a fool of themselves, that was the first man to look at me a certain way. Next, came a lieutenant at my mother’s office, and then onward from there.

My first boss was a man, I worked as a proofreader right out of high school. I worked the graveyard shift at a national newspaper company. He was a great boss, and he never made a ‘pass’ at me. I have gone on to have many male bosses and only one went against the grain. Though their intention may have been insidious, I was not to be toyed with and so we never ‘went there’. Most men do not engage in petty cat fights that seem to permeate female work relationships. And I understand that I only speak from my experiences.

Photo by Pablo Varela on Unsplash

What I want you to know

Based on my experience, if I were given a choice, I will choose a male boss over a female. I have found females to be jealous, punitive, and petty.

They operate in packs and maintain a hierarchy.

One ‘cat’ with a huge ego controls the others and will do anything to take you out of a race you had no idea you were running. It is time for us to become more aware of the damage we do to our own sex. Women do not know how to play well together and some, rather than taking their toys to another place would willingly destroy the game for everyone else.

We possess so much of nature’s power, and until we learn to effectively harness and share it among ourselves, males will continue to subjugate us.

Women, wake up.

Until we face the dawn, I prefer to have a man as my boss.

What about you?

********

A version of this story was published @justpen50