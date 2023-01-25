Do You Work Best with a Male or a Female Boss? (Opinion Piece)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NV0vy_0kQfOpmt00
Photo byKevin Domfeh on Unsplash

If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare!

Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death! If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare! Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death!

It’s been my experience that males make better bosses. If such a choice exists, my first choice will be male. Only once in my extensive work life did I have a male boss who was narcissistic and acted like a female. That distinction always belonged to the female bosses it’s been my displeasure to meet.

When I was younger, I received my share of male attention.

I still get the occasional ‘hello there!’ 💪.

I have had several female bosses and I have had a few male ones. I have found that male bosses always treated me better. I know that being female is not easy, as we are competitive. We have been cultured to be competitive. We have been taught by words or deeds that we must best each other in our quest for male attention and success.

And some of us learned how to master the art of competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG51L_0kQfOpmt00
Photo byEugene Lim on Unsplash

The female intention

While some healthy competition keeps life interesting and some people on their toes. Unhealthy competition can destroy the lives of all parties.

In times past, when I met a new woman, I was also sizing them up. Let us be truthful here! When I was younger, I sized other women seeking where I bested them in looks, brains, or skills. As I got older, I realized how ridiculous that was, we are not all in a competition, and I began to see the beauty in everyone else.

Each of us is endowed with our own gifts. Gifts are meant to be shared with the collective.

And when new women meet me, I can see the calculator keys clacking away in their gaze and they size me up. Checking to see my competitive worthiness, lol.

Women bosses are no different.

And every woman boss I have had, without exception has played all the females in their life against each other with the sole purpose of ruling the roost. They gossiped about each other, spread rumors, and created chaos. They’ve punished females for being prettier, having a bigger butt, a bigger diamond ring, for being married, for being happy, for having more money, for their children, for any reason whatsoever.

Most times, the dislike had little or nothing to do with their work performance. They disliked one female seen as their fiercest competitor and then set the rest of the clique on their tail.

The male intent

I first remember noticing a certain ‘glint’ in a man’s eyes as a 14-year-old girl. He was my math teacher. Besides the young boys making a fool of themselves, that was the first man to look at me a certain way. Next, came a lieutenant at my mother’s office, and then onward from there.

My first boss was a man, I worked as a proofreader right out of high school. I worked the graveyard shift at a national newspaper company. He was a great boss, and he never made a ‘pass’ at me. I have gone on to have many male bosses and only one went against the grain. Though their intention may have been insidious, I was not to be toyed with and so we never ‘went there’. Most men do not engage in petty cat fights that seem to permeate female work relationships. And I understand that I only speak from my experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGOuw_0kQfOpmt00
Photo byPablo Varela on Unsplash

What I want you to know

Based on my experience, if I were given a choice, I will choose a male boss over a female. I have found females to be jealous, punitive, and petty.

They operate in packs and maintain a hierarchy.

One ‘cat’ with a huge ego controls the others and will do anything to take you out of a race you had no idea you were running. It is time for us to become more aware of the damage we do to our own sex. Women do not know how to play well together and some, rather than taking their toys to another place would willingly destroy the game for everyone else.

We possess so much of nature’s power, and until we learn to effectively harness and share it among ourselves, males will continue to subjugate us.

Women, wake up.

Until we face the dawn, I prefer to have a man as my boss.

What about you?

********

A version of this story was published @justpen50

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Work Life# Boss# Community# Females

Comments / 6

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
10K followers

More from justpene50

Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
2 comments

North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices

A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.

Read full story

Love, Family, and Hot Sunday Soup: Memories of love, family, food, and fun

On my maternal side going to church was the cornerstone of everything social. I am not sure if they really considered the spiritual side of things, because the women gossiped before, during, and after church 🙄.

Read full story

Man Leaves Woman at the Altar. In Anguish and Shame her Brother Throws himself into the water

***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.

Read full story
9 comments

A Wife Forbids Her Mother-in-Law to Ever use the Front Door, She Was Only Allowed to Enter the Back Door

***This is a work of fiction based on a true story and told with permission***. A single mom works hard to put her son through school. She has had a hard time making life since the untimely death of her husband. She has worked as a housekeeper scrubbing floors and catering to others all her life. Not one to complain, she willingly sacrificed herself to ensure her only child had a shot at a good life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.

Read full story
160 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand

Yesterday I had a young man as a patient. 37 years old and a time when he should be in the prime of his life. Riddled with cancer. There is that dreaded word again — cancer. A word that is way overused. A disease we know way too much about and not enough of, or so science says. I left work feeling sad, tired, and helpless. I was itchy, and grossed out, especially after I held a piece of that evil in my very own hand.

Read full story
17 comments

A couple found out they were brother and sister, but they decided not to get a divorce

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. There was a lovely couple in my village some years back, I am told. They had a good marriage and had been married for some time. They had six children and were living a pretty normal life. They came from different villages. When they first met, they felt drawn to each other and eventually fell in love, got married, and began the business of raising their family.

Read full story
37 comments

A Young Man Lost His Life Fishing When a Fish Got Stuck in His Throat

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. When My aunt was a teenager, she caught the eye of a teenage boy. As teenagers are wont to do, he wasted no time in preening for her attention.

Read full story
15 comments

A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself

**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.

Read full story
192 comments

There was the little boy walking with the man, but when he caught up to his friend, no child was there

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. In the olden days, my grandfather was a rice farmer. The rice farm was located several miles away from their homes. As told to me, each day, my grandpa and his friend would rise early in the morning and make the arduous trek to the rice farm.

Read full story
23 comments

A friend brought her lunch, but there were cat hairs all over the cheese: Would she eat this meal?

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Many years ago, my friend worked in the financial industry. Those were good days; she was young and there she met many other young people and developed many friends. Among those friends was one particular woman who took quite a liking to her as well. My friend thought she was a bit eccentric but she seemed nice and was always ready to lend my friend a helping hand.

Read full story
19 comments

Things We Lost But Never Had: A daughter reflects on the death of a man who never wanted to be a father

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. I awoke to my phone’s blue flashing light in the dark of the early morning. My sister had sent a message. It contained no preamble and was straight to the point. The words seemed alive and had movement and power. The power to send my emotions into a tailspin. The power to forever change the course of my hopes.

Read full story
4 comments

A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.

Read full story
218 comments

My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.

Read full story
11 comments

Abandoning Their Pets: Migrants Are Reportedly Unable to Enter the Southern Borders With Animals

According to news reports, some migrants who began their journey toward the United States had brought their pets with them. Unfortunately, pets are not able to be processed by border agents and migrants have been ‘forced’ to leave their pets stranded at the border.

Read full story
56 comments
Yuma, AZ

Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supply

Arizona farmers are letting the cat out of the bag on one of the many ways the migrant crisis is impacting America’s Agriculture and Food Economy. Per this report, migrants are accused of inadvertently destroying their produce by crossing through their fields.

Read full story
53 comments

The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown. Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.

Read full story
11 comments

Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy