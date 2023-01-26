A couple found out they were brother and sister, but they decided not to get a divorce

justpene50

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCLbf_0kQ9vKd200
Photo byAmr Elmasry on Unsplash

There was a lovely couple in my village some years back, I am told. They had a good marriage and had been married for some time. They had six children and were living a pretty normal life. They came from different villages. When they first met, they felt drawn to each other and eventually fell in love, got married, and began the business of raising their family.

Both parties grew up with their mothers but their fathers were not present in their lives. As time passed, the children were growing up and one day there was word that the wife’s father was coming to town to visit.

Since the wife had not seen her father since she was a young girl, there were some misgivings. She was, however, very hopeful that perhaps her children would have the love of a grandfather. So, they went about preparing for this much-anticipated visit.

The day arrived and a stranger who she had met briefly during her childhood showed up at the doorstep. After the regular greetings, the father and grandfather settled down to a home-cooked meal and some after-dinner conversation.

During the conversation, he wanted to get to know his son-in-law and began asking the usual inquisitive questions. Imagine his surprise when it came to light that he knew the man’s mother. After further investigation, to his shock and horror he realized that this was his son.

This man was the father of both the husband and the wife!

After the shock wore off, there remained the elephant in the living room… Would the couple now get a divorce?

The couple decided to stay together as they had children and a loving relationship. What good would it do them to become separated after all the years they spent together?

********

Now that the couple knew they were half-brother and sister, do you think they should stay married?

What would you do?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family# Marriage# Life# Love

Comments / 37

Published by

Content Creator and Freelance Writer.

Little Elm, TX
10K followers

More from justpene50

Auburn, WA

Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lasso

A man in Auburn, Washington State was seen in video footage attempting to abduct a female, according to this video footage. The abduction attempt which was caught on video shows a male grabbing the forearm of the female barista through the coffee shop drive-through window. The servers are reportedly required to wear bikinis and lingerie at work.

Read full story
2 comments

North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices

A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.

Read full story
1 comments

Love, Family, and Hot Sunday Soup: Memories of love, family, food, and fun

On my maternal side going to church was the cornerstone of everything social. I am not sure if they really considered the spiritual side of things, because the women gossiped before, during, and after church 🙄.

Read full story

Man Leaves Woman at the Altar. In Anguish and Shame her Brother Throws himself into the water

***This is a true story and is told with permission***. Some years ago, a young couple met and began courting. After a decent courtship, they decided to become engaged and get married.

Read full story
9 comments

A Wife Forbids Her Mother-in-Law to Ever use the Front Door, She Was Only Allowed to Enter the Back Door

***This is a work of fiction based on a true story and told with permission***. A single mom works hard to put her son through school. She has had a hard time making life since the untimely death of her husband. She has worked as a housekeeper scrubbing floors and catering to others all her life. Not one to complain, she willingly sacrificed herself to ensure her only child had a shot at a good life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.

Read full story
160 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand

Yesterday I had a young man as a patient. 37 years old and a time when he should be in the prime of his life. Riddled with cancer. There is that dreaded word again — cancer. A word that is way overused. A disease we know way too much about and not enough of, or so science says. I left work feeling sad, tired, and helpless. I was itchy, and grossed out, especially after I held a piece of that evil in my very own hand.

Read full story
17 comments

Do You Work Best with a Male or a Female Boss? (Opinion Piece)

If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare!. Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death! If you are attractive and young, a female boss is your worst nightmare! Later when you are older, if you become more successful, you could be put to death!

Read full story
6 comments

A Young Man Lost His Life Fishing When a Fish Got Stuck in His Throat

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. When My aunt was a teenager, she caught the eye of a teenage boy. As teenagers are wont to do, he wasted no time in preening for her attention.

Read full story
15 comments

A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself

**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.

Read full story
193 comments

There was the little boy walking with the man, but when he caught up to his friend, no child was there

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. In the olden days, my grandfather was a rice farmer. The rice farm was located several miles away from their homes. As told to me, each day, my grandpa and his friend would rise early in the morning and make the arduous trek to the rice farm.

Read full story
23 comments

A friend brought her lunch, but there were cat hairs all over the cheese: Would she eat this meal?

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Many years ago, my friend worked in the financial industry. Those were good days; she was young and there she met many other young people and developed many friends. Among those friends was one particular woman who took quite a liking to her as well. My friend thought she was a bit eccentric but she seemed nice and was always ready to lend my friend a helping hand.

Read full story
19 comments

Things We Lost But Never Had: A daughter reflects on the death of a man who never wanted to be a father

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. I awoke to my phone’s blue flashing light in the dark of the early morning. My sister had sent a message. It contained no preamble and was straight to the point. The words seemed alive and had movement and power. The power to send my emotions into a tailspin. The power to forever change the course of my hopes.

Read full story
4 comments

A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.

Read full story
219 comments

My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.

Read full story
11 comments

Abandoning Their Pets: Migrants Are Reportedly Unable to Enter the Southern Borders With Animals

According to news reports, some migrants who began their journey toward the United States had brought their pets with them. Unfortunately, pets are not able to be processed by border agents and migrants have been ‘forced’ to leave their pets stranded at the border.

Read full story
56 comments
Yuma, AZ

Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supply

Arizona farmers are letting the cat out of the bag on one of the many ways the migrant crisis is impacting America’s Agriculture and Food Economy. Per this report, migrants are accused of inadvertently destroying their produce by crossing through their fields.

Read full story
53 comments

The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown. Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.

Read full story
11 comments

Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy