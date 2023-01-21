A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**

Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal.

In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.

Sure, you can bring the baby outdoors but only among very close family members. The general public is never to see the baby until after nine days. This is based on superstition.

Gossiping is also what some people thrive on, the women spend most of their days talking about each other.

Therefore, once a woman gives birth, her mother and other close female family members will care for both her and her baby so that she has ample time to rest and recuperate. If the new mother lived far from their ancestral home, either her mother, her husband’s mother, or a female sibling will travel to her home and assist her.

Of course, most women prefer that their own mother or sister be the one to help.

After all childbirth and its aftermath is such a personal issue that one really may not feel comfortable with their in-laws seeing them at their worst.

In one such instance, the younger sister went off to care for the new mother and baby. Though the minute details will never be known, at the end of the post-partum period, the sister returned home. Shortly thereafter it was discovered that she was carrying her brother-in-law's child.

I can only imagine the shockwaves that knowledge sent about the family and neighborhood.

It has always been my firm belief that any man that is attracted to my friends or family members cannot remain in a relationship with me.

If a boyfriend/husband of any family or friend of mine even looks at me crossway, I will not tolerate such disrespect.

This type of betrayal will permanently fracture bonds of love. Perhaps bonds that will never mend. Sisters who love each other forever are at odds because one man could not keep his pants zipped. Plus, the added reminder and care of a child caught in the mix-up.

Some things will always be off-limit and someone’s significant other ranks top of the list.

Though that practice has been disappearing, it seems risky business to have a young female in a home with a “randy” husband who is incapable of keeping his hands to himself while allowing his wife to recover her health.

