Unable to Enter the Southern Borders With Animals, Migrants Are Reportedly Abandoning Their Pets

Dogs left behind by migrants entering the United States. Photo by ((Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson))

According to news reports, some migrants who began their journey toward the United States had brought their pets with them. Unfortunately, pets are not able to be processed by border agents and migrants have been ‘forced’ to leave their pets stranded at the border.

As reported, it remains unclear how many animals have been left behind and abandoned, and now has become a problem for the overworked US Border Agents. They have been the ones caring for these soon-to-be-feral animals. Animals left without care have no choice but to revert to their nature to sustain survival. That in and of itself will produce a new and complicated issue for neighboring residents.

Some of these animals did the arduous trek while pregnant, so had recently given birth and others were recovering from various illnesses on their journey.

Multiple groups have taken up the care and re-housing of these animals, while other groups are working with local law enforcement to directly reunite dogs with their migrant owners after they are released into the U.S.

These animals showcase another facet of the multi-layered issue of migration. The animals will have to be seen by a vet, assessed, vaccinated, and cleared then attempts at reuniting or re-homing can commence. All of these efforts are a continued financial burden on already overloaded taxpayers.

Border agents have no idea how many animals there might be out there. It is now up to federal agents to assist with rehousing these once-upon-a-time pets.

Migrants may not have understood beforehand that their pets were not allowed and are sad when they have to leave them behind.

