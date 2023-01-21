The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)

justpene50

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLXBM_0kILiMPE00
Photo byshahin khalaji on Unsplash

A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown

Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.

It was customary at that time for older women to get the grey hairs plucked out of their heads. It seemed they were determined to aggressively fight off the aging process and so along with various methods of dyeing the grey hairs, they adopted the unnatural process of plucking them out.

Another strange thing they did was get dandruff “scratched” from their heads with a comb. I could never get into that one, it hurts so much and I hate to play in other people's heads. Though nothing could deter them from plucking the grey hairs at the roots.

Looking back, I do not understand how long they imagined this practice could go on for as they would eventually become bald🙄.

A perplexing custom.

My grandma did indulge in wigs when she went out and about, so perhaps being bald was not their primary concern. Just so long as they were not showing signs of going grey.

There were not many houses back then, we had open fields to run and play.

The Atlantic Ocean had a direct path to our house and usually, a breeze kept the air cool.

On this particular afternoon, the sun was high in the sky. My grandma sat in her chair in the shade on the patio. She called my sister and me to pluck some grey hairs with the promise that she would pay us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duQNh_0kILiMPE00
Photo byAvinash Kumar on Unsplash

Back then we used a paddy, the unrefined seed from rice grain. The rough exterior of the paddy allowed one to firmly grip the offending grey hair and yank it from the scalp.

Hair can be somewhat on the oily side, so discovering a local way to grip the tiny hair was a stroke of genius. Especially when one considered that some of those greys gracing the hairline were really quite short.

But pluck 'em we did.

What grandma never knew (or perhaps she did), was that we would break the long hairs in two. That afforded us to be paid extra. After we were done, my sister and I split the bounty, grandma would count it on the windy patio and pay us accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGzij_0kILiMPE00
Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash

Perhaps the unsaid truce between grandmother and us was that she understood we rigged the results, therefore she counted the hairs we plucked in the full force of the wind to create an even playing field.

In retrospect, we thought we were getting away with besting our grandma when she secretly emerged as the victor each time.

Nonetheless, all parties seemed happy and we enjoyed quality time with our grandmother and our variety of candies in the cool of the patio.

********

Are you familiar with plucking grey hairs in your culture?

