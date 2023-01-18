A Childless Woman Found Out Her Husband Had a Son With Another Woman After a Hospital Visit

**This is a true story told to me by my friend, this story is told with her permission**

Two women sitting and having what appears to be a serious conversation

A woman worked in a hospital emergency room as a nurse. She had been married for many years. Though the couple wanted children the universe had not seen fit to bless them. She remembers being pregnant once but it had been a tubal pregnancy and it was not viable and she lost the baby.

After the blow of her miscarriage, she felt lost for quite a long time and eventually was forced to pick up the pieces of her life and move on.

She was a nurse in a major hospital and as is common when working in a high-pressure space such as a county emergency room, all members of staff know they must come together and present a united front and in so doing make life bearable and safe for all concerned.

She had become very good friends with one of the off-duty police officers moonlighting as n ER security officer.

One day, her friend asked her to have a personal conversation at her convenience.

At their meeting, her friend told her she had a very delicate and sensitive topic to bring to her attention. My friend agreed to keep an open mind and this is how the tale unfolded. The security office was present when a certain woman presented to the emergency room with a child bearing the same name as her husband. Noticing the resemblance, the security officer struck up a conversation with the woman and was asking questions about the child. She learned the age of the child and found out that indeed the child was named after his father, who she knew to be the husband of her friend Jenny. She also found out the name of the woman.

Jenny was shocked and hurt to her core to hear this information. She thanked her friend and confronted her husband as soon as he got home.

Presented with all the evidence, he could not deny it and came clean. He even admitted to bringing the woman over to Jenny’s home when she was not there. That night, Jenny demanded that her husband moves out of their home and though he begged and pleaded, Jenny was done.

As a last move of revenge, Jenny gave the woman the social security number of her estranged husband, so that she could file for child support.

What do you think?

Was Jenny wrong to give out his Social Security number or do you feel that she did the right thing?

