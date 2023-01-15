A man walked into his neighbor's home one night and fell asleep, he realized his mistake when he awoke the next day

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

In the part of the world from which I hail, there were not many constructive activities to do after the sun sets. After a hard day’s work, the older men would naturally congregate under the home of one of their cronies and alcohol consumption and story-telling would commence.

Later after they had their fill of the mind-altering substance, they would often stagger off one by one to their homes to sleep it off.

The younger men just reaching maturity wanted to emulate their elders. By the time they were in their late teens, many of them had already developed an unnaturally close relationship with alcoholic spirits. This relationship continued as they grew older.

My young cousin was no different. He was what is considered a "functioning alcoholic" and was often inebriated.

One night, he of course being in his usual state of 'happiness' was stumbling about on his way home. About two approximate blocks from his home, he wandered into what he thought was his home. It was a dark night and since it was quite late, a lamp was lending its brightness while the occupants slept. As he entered, he remarked to no one in particular, "Y'all know I do not sleep with a light on" as he blew out the lamp and went to bed.

In the morning light after metabolizing the alcohol, the young man arose to an unfamiliar atmosphere. Fear swiftly crept into his heart and briefly lingered there, "where am I? he wondered.

Swiftly he left the confines of the bed and entered the living space. He looked about him and to his shock and utter embarrassment, he noticed that the surroundings were as unfamiliar as the faces peering back at him.

This was not his home!

Dear heavens, in his drunken state, had he wandered into the wrong house?

In barefaced shame, he recognized the occupants of the home as his neighbors rather than his family. Apologizing profusely and hanging his head in shame, he shuffled down the stairs and off to his home as the other neighbors watched his progress and wondered why he was exiting a home that was not his own.

(Luckily, all the area's occupants know each other, which is why they allowed him to sleep in their home and bed. Also, because there was hardly any crime, residents often neglected to lock their doors day or night.)

Did this experience impact his quantity of alcohol consumption, no, not all all! He remains a happy drinker to this day, though somehow, he has never wandered into the wrong home again, nor has he slept in his neighbor's bed since.

********

Tell me what you think or would you have done in similar circumstances?