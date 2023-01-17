A Man Brings His Wife His Child From an Affair. Could She Love and Raise Him as Her Own?

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**

Photo by Kristyn Lapp on Unsplash

Two women vied for the love of one man. He was a smooth-talker. One who knew how to woo the ladies and he had them aplenty.

He was married but refused to give up his philandering ways. The wife knew about the other ladies, but she was sort of resigned to her fate.

One day, the husband brought home a tiny three-week-old baby boy and asked his wife to care for him until he could find another home for him. He explained that the child’s mother was in a really dark place at the time. She was a drug user and abuser who found herself unable to care for the child so she asked him, the child’s father, to step up and help her so that she could go get herself sorted out.

The man took the child he had with his mistress home to his wife!

At first, the wife was very unhappy with the arrangement but found she could not turn the innocent child away because she felt compassion for the young tyke. Time went on and yet the husband was unable to find someone to care for the baby, so his wife continued keeping the child at her home.

After caring for the baby for some time, she began to realize that though this was another woman’s child, she was feeling love for this child.

The wife’s mother also fell in love with the baby.

Seven years later, after the child’s mother finally got herself together, she showed up at the wife’s door one day wanting to claim her baby. The wife, who had been the ‘mother’ to this child since he was an infant, told her that “no way was she, the biological mother, taking her baby away from her!”

The biological mother was forced to concede defeat, she was allowed visitation but the child continued to live with and be loved by the “other mother” until he died last year. He was 49 years old when he passed away.

