Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**

Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash

A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.

The nurse was taken with the younger woman and did something that is considered a ‘no-no’ within the medical profession. There should be no outside interaction between a caregiver and their patient beyond the relationship bounds of providing care and empathy for same.

The man, in his mid 50’s was perhaps going through a famed mid-life crisis and began corresponding with the younger woman. Soon they were going out on dates and as their relationship took a serious turn, they decided to try living together.

The man had the arduous task of informing his wife that he was leaving her for his new love. His wife was furious but there was nothing she could do as he packed his belongings and left for greener pastures.

Soon the new lovebirds were living together. The woman did not work so all the financial burden fell on the nurse. But he did not mind, he convinced himself that he was very happy.

A few years passed, and all seemed to be well with his new relationship.

Until one day, the nurse returned home from work and opened the door to the nice apartment he paid for. To his surprise, all his clothes were packed and ready close to the door. Soon his lover and a much younger man came to the door to inform him that he no longer lived there.

They placed his packed bags in the hallway and closed the door on his bewilderment.

Karma had bit him on the ass. Hard!

Remember he had left his wife to move in with his patient-turned-wife and now here he was standing in the doorway with his clothing at his feet with nowhere to go.

He called his wife and asked her to return home, but to her credit, his wife told him “no way!”.

He has been living in his own apartment ever since.

What do you think, did he deserve everything he got and more?