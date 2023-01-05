Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliff

The tesla at the bottom of the cliff -- Photo by Metro

A 41-year-old radiologist allegedly attempted to murder his wife and two children by driving over a 250-foot drop.

According to reports, Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was behind the wheel of their Tesla when the car plunged off the cliff known as Devil’s Side cliff outside Pacifica, California. On board were his wife Neha, 41, and their two children, aged four and seven.

Rescuers called it a ‘miracle’ after discovering that all the occupants were still alive and conscious. Rescuers also believe that the radiologist ‘intentionally’ tried to kill his family.

Emergency responders used ropes and helicopters to descend down the cliff’s edge, reach the wreckage, and rescue the injured family. Miraculously the children escaped with only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses report that the car was driving fast around the dangerous twists and turns, then the shock and horror as they saw the car going over the edge of their rearview mirror.

The children were lifted back up the cliff on stretchers, while helicopters were used to bring Dr. Patel and his injured wife back up to safety.

Investigators are working on trying to ascertain what happened and his motives for the attempted murder/suicide. At this time, they do not believe that the Tesla's full-service driving mode played any part in it going off the cliff, but that it was an intentional act

The Patel family was taken to the Stanford Medical Centre where all are expected to recover. Though Dr. Patel sustained some serious injuries and was soon arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his wife and the abuse of their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

This doctor allegedly drove off this cliff with his wife and young children who will now have to live with the consequences of this trauma.