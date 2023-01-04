Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murder

31-year-old Lindsay Quinones dead Photo by People

According to this story, 31-year-old Lindsey Quinones is dead at the hands of her 38-year-old estranged husband.

Her estranged spouse, Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder which allegedly occurred on or around Dec. 27. He is charged with allegedly shooting his ex, Lindsey dead inside her home in Austin, Texas.

Georgetown, Texas Police Department/Facebook Ricardo Quinones Photo by © Provided by People

Law enforcement was called to the home after someone alerted 911 saying “their father had entered their house with a weapon and were holding them hostage”. The caller was later identified as the couple’s 13-year-old daughter. The teen reported that her father who was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask — allegedly woke her up when he shone a flashlight in her face.

He then allegedly dragged his estranged wife from bed and told his daughter to stay put, while the woman told her to “listen to your dad” but mouthed that she should call police, the outlet reports, citing the affidavit.

According to the reports, the girl then called 911 and her uncle. At some point, the father heard her on the phone with her uncle and allegedly demanded that she call him back and said she had made a mistake. The teen then allegedly witnessed her father tie her mother up with ropes and even pointed a gun at the family dog.

The teenager escaped through a window and was met with police officers, but sadly two gunshots were heard at approximately y 3 a.m.

31-year-old Lindsey was found dead, while Ricardo apparently fled the scene in her green truck. An officer fired a shot at the fleeing Ricardo but is unsure if the bullet actually struck him. He was later arrested at about 11 a.m. in a parking lot in Columbus.

A teenager is left behind traumatized to forever relive the horror of the night she lost both her parents.

A tragedy.