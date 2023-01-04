The Year my neighbor’s daughter was found dead in her bed on Christmas Day

** This is a true story witnessed by the author**

Some years ago, in a village in South America, we the villagers awoke to the wailing that signified that someone was facing a tragedy. Abruptly awakened from our slumber and still trying to rub the blurries from our eyes, all the neighborhood peeked their heads outside to see what the ruckus was all about.

We would soon find out that our neighbor had awoken to find her young daughter dead.

How did she die, when she was a healthy young woman?

The young woman who was in her twenties at the time had some weeks before discovered she was pregnant for the fourth time. Since she was already a mother to three other children and not wanting to face the wrath of her parents and the shame that would come from having yet another child outside of wedlock, she went to one back-alley woman of ill repute.

In the village, there were old women and men known as bush doctors. They performed medical services without having attended medical school or received a medical degree. They were also said to be experts in bush medicine. And, indeed they helped many people. However, in this instance, something went deadly wrong.

The young lady, it was later understood, had visited one such old woman and obtained an abortion.

Perhaps the old lady did not understand that the sterility of the objects she used over and over again was paramount.

The young girl returned home to mend from the back-alley abortion. Soon instead of feeling better, she began feeling worse. Instead of telling her parents, she put on a stern front as the days passed and she was feeling the increased pain.

On the morning of December 25th, Christmas day, the family arose to find their daughter dead in her room and began wailing and crying. It was a heartbreakingly sad time.

It was later discovered via the post-mortem that the young lady perished from sepsis, a condition where an infection was left untreated and resulted in organ failure and finally death.

A family was left devastated and to this day, she died leaving her three other children behind.