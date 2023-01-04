You Have the Power to Repel Negative Words of Yourself and Others (Opinion )

Negativity is an easy dish to serve.

Easy to prepare.

and

Even easier to consume.

Some servers have risen to the position of top chefs. They dish out negativity with ease, expertise, and uncaring ways. They seem to spend all their time dreaming up ways to make you feel bad about yourself. And to those who accept a serving, this food can ruin our appetites for life.

Hurt people hurt people

I was having a talk with my daughter the other day. She overheard someone we love say some very mean things about another family member. She wanted to know why that someone would act this way. I told her that unhappy people try their darndest to make others as unhappy as they are.

Unhappiness gives rise to loneliness.

When miserable individuals travel this life as loners, they constantly seek the company of others to accompany them on the road paved with misery. As fellow travelers, you must seek to develop your ability to discern the invitations you receive. Carefully select your companions and choose which paths to follow.

Aspire to travel in a state of awareness, keeping in mind that every invitation is not meant to be accepted and not everyone is or even wants to be a friend. Some pretend to love you when their primary motive for entering your life is to destroy it.

They may notice your air of peace, self-assurance, and a go-getter attitude, but instead of admiring and emulating you, they become jealous and seek to destroy you. Because our minds do not operate in such devious ways, we take people at face value.

Though we cannot always know.

Hurt begets hurt

Misery loves company.

And miserable people know just how to keep twisting the knife in varying degrees so as to compound your hurt. The world has its share of duplicitous people who seem keen on destroying their own happiness.

I have no problem with them living their life to suit their needs. But I do take issue when they seek to destroy others’ peace. Once they become experts in authoring their individual miseries, they seem compelled to sabotage yours.

You must not let them. Do not entertain their negative energy.

Do not internalize their negative words.

When negative words are directed at me, I actually smile internally, because I do not entertain other people’s opinions of who they think I am. When I do reply, I let them know, “Those are your thoughts, I do not receive any of your negativity, so you keep them to yourself, because I refuse to hear you!”

Know that you are given charge over your life, let no other decide your course but you.

Remember

Many people use words to try to tear you down instead of building you up. But you decide how much power you allow anyone to have over you. You alone can truly change the course of your destiny. Reject negative energy and claim your right to choose the way you will live.

Remember, you have power over words. This includes words from your own lips and the words of others. Do not allow anyone to determine your self-worth or influence the way you feel.

Do not let their negative words gain a foothold in your mind.

Never let them break your spirit. Repel their negative views, words, and thoughts, especially words that curse and do not bless us.

Realize that you have a choice.

Choose to thrive and dare to be yourself.

Never give up your will to anyone. The power lies within you, make the choice to repel negativity in whatever form it comes to you and continue to grow and live your life according to your own definitions.

Will you allow someone to tell you who you are, or let them define who you will become?

