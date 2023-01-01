American Airlines Baggage Handler Dead After Being Sucked in Plane Engine

Photo by Damian Hutter on Unsplash

This is a tragic story for the new year. According to this report, an American Airlines baggage handler died a cruel and gruesome death yesterday December 31, 2022. The incident referred to as an “industrial accident” occurred at the Montgomery Reginal Airport.

An American Airlines subsidiary, DBA as Piedmont Airlines ground crew member was performing his usual job task when they met their death.

“Today a Piedmont Airlines team member was involved in a fatal accident at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM). Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague's family and friends. We have mobilized our CARE team to provide support to our colleague’s family, friends, and co-workers.”

American Airlines spokesperson, stated they are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and are seeking to provide support for their staff at this time.

The tragedy happened at around 15:00 on Saturday, December 31st as Flight AA3408 was preparing to leave Montgomery airport for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the tragic accident. It is unclear who was at fault for this tragedy. In August another unfortunate death involving a female worker whose hair was caught in the conveyor belt occurred.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

This is a developing story, investigations are ongoing, and many details are yet to be released.

*********

Please share your thoughts. How was this error made? Was the employee inexperienced? The engine clearly was running and noisy, why did this person take such a risk?

What do you think happened?