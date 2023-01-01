Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *

Photo by Pelayo Arbués on Unsplash

My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.

My friend recalls that she was very confused so she asked. “Delivering? She does not work, what is she delivering?

And so, the story unfolds.

Her sister, a teenager at the time, usually spent all her time at their home. As young women, and prevalent at the time in West Indian households, there was one small central television set. The TV would be housed in the main family room and there the members of the family would congregate from time to time to enjoy their shows

My friend and her siblings were no different and spent much of their time with each other in the family room watching TV. She also remembers that her sister never seemed to be sick at all, she would always lie on her belly for long periods while watching the TV.

If you know anything about being pregnant, by the time you are in your second month of pregnancy, for most females, wearing tight clothes is out of the question as you feel as if you are cutting off your blood supply. As for lying on your stomach, you can forget that you feel as if you are suffocating yourself and you actively want to throw up.

This is one of the major reasons why my friend or her parents did not suspect the younger sister may have been pregnant as she spent much of her time lying on her stomach.

Could it be that she spent so much of her time on her stomach because she wanted to hide her stomach from them?

Whatever the reasoning at the time, the pregnancy progressed and finally, here she was in active labor at their home. So, when my friend received the phone call, the elder sister told her the younger one was “delivering” at home. My friend had no idea what the other was referring to as her sister did not have any form of employment. She had taken ill earlier in the evening with stomach pains, an ambulance had been called to transport her to the hospital.

By the time my friend was informed, her sister was in active labor and delivered the baby at home, to the shock of her parents and siblings. She was later transported to the hospital.

Flustered, she left her classes and raced to the hospital. As she approached her sister’s room, she saw her newborn nephew with wise eyes staring back at her. She said she fell in love and did not even have the heart to be upset at her.

Later they would learn that she would visit the Chinese store and that was where the exchange of goods occurred, resulting in the pregnancy.

Today, she has a wonderful and loving nephew.