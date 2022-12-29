The Dishonest Bag: Named for its ability to help items get lost

Photo by Corinne Kutz on Unsplash

Finding what you did not know you lost

When I was about 12 years old, I discovered some relatives on my father’s side of the gene pool.

I had not known of their existence, my parents divorced when I was 5 years old. After that, we only associated with our father’s mother, sister, and brother. As I got older, I began taking the bus to school, several miles both ways. To the village where my dad was from. At the time, my grandmother and uncle still lived there. I would eat lunch or visit my grandmother several times a week.

One day while at the bus depot, an older lady told me I looked like someone she knew. She asked what my name was and who my dad was. Turned out she was my dad’s first cousin. I embraced her family and of course, I took them home.

And so, it came to be that we found each other.

Her two daughters became very close with my sister and me; for a time, they lived with us in the room beneath the stairs .

The new family

After I found the lost relatives, we had many days of fun together. Unfortunately, within a few short years, my wandering heart led me away from home. Sometime after I arrived in the USA, my family also migrated here.

My sister had I had a special love for our cousins as we had spent some great years together. We would go showering them with gifts whenever we visited our birth country. Though we were not present in my grandma’s home, the two girls were free to go, and each of them actually stayed there at different times in their lives.

An early departure

Around 2009, the youngest of the two girls suddenly died and it was a sad time indeed. After we lost our younger cousin, we took special care of the elder sister. We would send money, help her with her children, and did a lot for her family.

In recent times when we visited, we noticed my cousin and her mother (the older cousin who first inquired as to my name) would always visit with a large shopping bag on their shoulders. I thought nothing of it until one day my uncle’s wife explained what the bag was.

She referred to it as “the dishonest bag”.

She further elaborated that the bag needed to be large enough to hide any objects taken without permission.

A home for mom

As my mother aged, she wanted to return to the place of her childhood.

We built a home in South America, and she would spend several months there at a time. Numerous members of my mother’s relatives live close by but my paternal relatives also frequented the space ever since I brought them home. My mom was there this past summer. Yesterday, she found something she thought she had lost hidden in an outdoor storage area.

Not a place she would put her new household items. The plastic covering disintegrated in my mother’s hand, but thankfully the set is still in great condition. Since my cousin was the one helping my mother do some cleaning before COVID hit, my mother wonders if she stashed the item there before, she had a chance to place it in the dishonest bag.

One time my cousin was there, my mom said she took out her white sandals to wear, but she turned around and could not locate them. She asked my cousin who denied seeing the sandals. My mom later saw her wearing the same sandals when they accidentally met up another time.

There have been many things lost over the years, simply disappearing into thin air when she was the only person around.

At first, we did not suspect them.

My mom lost her gold jewelry, kitchen utensils, and many other items before we began to suspect her. If we are blaming her falsely, I ask forgiveness, but since she has been absent, all items are now accounted for.

This leaves one to surmise that the “dishonest bag” was a real and present danger.

The dishonest bag: arrive with it empty and leave with it full.

