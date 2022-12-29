The Dishonest Bag: Named for its ability to help items get lost

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRStP_0jwLqLQc00
Photo byCorinne Kutz on Unsplash

Finding what you did not know you lost

When I was about 12 years old, I discovered some relatives on my father’s side of the gene pool.

I had not known of their existence, my parents divorced when I was 5 years old. After that, we only associated with our father’s mother, sister, and brother. As I got older, I began taking the bus to school, several miles both ways. To the village where my dad was from. At the time, my grandmother and uncle still lived there. I would eat lunch or visit my grandmother several times a week.

One day while at the bus depot, an older lady told me I looked like someone she knew. She asked what my name was and who my dad was. Turned out she was my dad’s first cousin. I embraced her family and of course, I took them home.

And so, it came to be that we found each other.

Her two daughters became very close with my sister and me; for a time, they lived with us in the room beneath the stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H8fc_0jwLqLQc00
Photo byBecca Tapert on Unsplash

The new family

After I found the lost relatives, we had many days of fun together. Unfortunately, within a few short years, my wandering heart led me away from home. Sometime after I arrived in the USA, my family also migrated here.

My sister had I had a special love for our cousins as we had spent some great years together. We would go showering them with gifts whenever we visited our birth country. Though we were not present in my grandma’s home, the two girls were free to go, and each of them actually stayed there at different times in their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU66n_0jwLqLQc00
Photo byMilada Vigerova on Unsplash

An early departure

Around 2009, the youngest of the two girls suddenly died and it was a sad time indeed. After we lost our younger cousin, we took special care of the elder sister. We would send money, help her with her children, and did a lot for her family.

In recent times when we visited, we noticed my cousin and her mother (the older cousin who first inquired as to my name) would always visit with a large shopping bag on their shoulders. I thought nothing of it until one day my uncle’s wife explained what the bag was.

She referred to it as “the dishonest bag”.

She further elaborated that the bag needed to be large enough to hide any objects taken without permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9FyH_0jwLqLQc00
Photo byBenjamin Rascoe on Unsplash

A home for mom

As my mother aged, she wanted to return to the place of her childhood.

We built a home in South America, and she would spend several months there at a time. Numerous members of my mother’s relatives live close by but my paternal relatives also frequented the space ever since I brought them home. My mom was there this past summer. Yesterday, she found something she thought she had lost hidden in an outdoor storage area.

Not a place she would put her new household items. The plastic covering disintegrated in my mother’s hand, but thankfully the set is still in great condition. Since my cousin was the one helping my mother do some cleaning before COVID hit, my mother wonders if she stashed the item there before, she had a chance to place it in the dishonest bag.

One time my cousin was there, my mom said she took out her white sandals to wear, but she turned around and could not locate them. She asked my cousin who denied seeing the sandals. My mom later saw her wearing the same sandals when they accidentally met up another time.

There have been many things lost over the years, simply disappearing into thin air when she was the only person around.

At first, we did not suspect them.

My mom lost her gold jewelry, kitchen utensils, and many other items before we began to suspect her. If we are blaming her falsely, I ask forgiveness, but since she has been absent, all items are now accounted for.

This leaves one to surmise that the “dishonest bag” was a real and present danger.

The dishonest bag: arrive with it empty and leave with it full.

*********

This story was initially published @justpene50

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dishonesty# Theft# Safety# Life# Psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
7570 followers

More from justpene50

American Airlines Baggage Handler Dead After Being Sucked in Plane Engine

This is a tragic story for the new year. According to this report, an American Airlines baggage handler died a cruel and gruesome death yesterday December 31, 2022. The incident referred to as an “industrial accident” occurred at the Montgomery Reginal Airport.

Read full story
6 comments

Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.

Read full story
6 comments

A Patient Stole My Insulated Mug and Ate My Plantain Chips: I was ok with him eating the chips, but please, not my mug!

A few nights ago, I worked. There was a male patient terrorizing the place. Like many others, he was creating an awful mess, and sand from his person and belongings covered the well-used white sheets of the ancient gurneys. Whenever he ate something the wrappings or excess ended up on the ground along with an unending supply of sand.

Read full story
7 comments
Flower Mound, TX

Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reports

Missing 22-year-old Student Tanner Hoang --Photo byCBS News. This is such sad news, according to news reports, a 22-year-old student missing from Texas A&M University, Tanner Hoang’s body may have been found. Authorities say that they recovered a body from the water near the trail where Hoang’s car had been found.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blast

It is freezing cold in Dallas, Texas. In the past three days, the arctic blast made its touch down and has been hovering over the state of Texas. Many people regularly deal with homelessness and were caught with their pants down, so to speak. They are out there in the current freezing temperatures. According to news reports, the city of Dallas is seeking to open more shelters to deal with those individuals challenged with homelessness.

Read full story
3 comments

Use Positive Self-talk to Allay Your Fears and Keep You Focused. Change the message, improve your life (Opinion)

“You can change who you are by changing what you say when you talk to your mind.”. “If you don’t like what you hear when your mind talks to you, change the message!”. If you don’t take control of yourself and your own life, someone else is bound to try.”

Read full story
1 comments

My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs

*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.

Read full story
24 comments

Spiders’ Web: How We Used it to Soothe Our Childhood Hurts (Opinion)

Spiderwebs were a life-saver during my childhood. During the summers we spent lazy days just being kids. Life was good and life was fun! We ran and played all day long. Often without shoes. I grew up in a real village community armed with the knowledge that we were all responsible for each other. Apart from the occasional fistfights, we had fun.

Read full story
1 comments

Walking Barefoot: How walking without shoes can keep you grounded and improve your health and well-being (Opinion Piece)

I grew up running and playing mostly barefoot. We ran and played with abandon unencumbered by shoes during vacations from school and on weekends. Whenever we could, we would remove our shoes for added freedom, speed, and fun!

Read full story

Did Scientists Find the famed “Yellow Brick Road” Under the Pacific Ocean

Photo byYellow Brick Road Seen by Nautilus © Provided by ScienceAlert. Incredible does not even begin to describe it. Scientists happened upon this once-in-a-lifetime find some miles under the Pacific Ocean.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents, will the power grid hold up this time? (Opinion Piece)

A deep freeze is heading our way. According to reports, Texans need to be prepared for the soon-to-hit icy temperatures. In 2021 Texas was hit with freezing temperatures, this unexpected weather was made all the more terrible because the power company ERCOT dropped the ball. The power grid company was simply unable to keep up with the power demand and to put it frankly, it collapsed under the weight and left Texans out in the cold, literally.

Read full story
3 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Man charged with robbing Starbucks after his wife was denied a refund of $1.25

Photo byRichard Engle (Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center) This is a case of vigilante justice, of sorts. This man has been arrested and charged with the burglary of a business establishment because he feels his wife was slighted.

Read full story
3 comments
Flower Mound, TX

Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texas

Another student is missing, according to this report, law enforcement is requesting your help in locating a missing college student from Flower Mound, Texas. He was reportedly last seen some days ago.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Believe Mermaids Exist: A Friend Said He Saw a Real Live Mermaid One Night (Opinion Piece)

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with his permission. *. A friend was in the military in South America. As part of their normal duties, they were scheduled to work the overnight shifts two weekends a month.

Read full story
1 comments

Would you answer surprise video calls from friends and coworkers? (Opinion Piece)

Yesterday I received an attempted call via video chat … without prior notice or approval. It ticked me off. It actually irritated me so much I ignored the damn call. I have never appreciated the concept of video-calling someone without prior notice. I have often wondered why people do that. Placing a video call without prior expressed permission is rude and grounds for the dismissal of friendship.

Read full story
1 comments

Cancer Sniffing Roundworms May Save Your Life in the Future

Worms being used in a new system to sniff out cancer.Photo bySinclair/Science Source. Science is constantly in a state of growth. The world is grateful. Without science, many of us and our loved ones would not be alive today, or at best our quality of life would be seriously impacted.

Read full story

Would You Pet Your Neighbor’s Pitbull? Especially if the neighbor asks you to?

I am currently staying with a friend. My friend does not have any animals as pets. She says she loves dogs but has not had one as a pet since she was a child. Her neighbor and friend directly across the hall have a dog, a pit bull. A large muscular adult pit bull.

Read full story
19 comments

I caught my neighbor red-handed letting her dog poop in my front yard, then she walked off without picking it up

I sat in my vehicle in my driveway. It was after I had picked up a night shift and I was tired. On my way home I was on the phone with a friend. I usually connect my phone to my car’s Bluetooth for amplification and ease of use. Therefore, when I pulled into my driveway, the conversation was still ongoing, and I continued to sit there and talk.

Read full story
93 comments
Pike County, MS

These Teenage Mississippi Sisters Were Accused in the Shooting and Stabbing Death of Their Mom

In 2019, two sisters aged 12 and 14 years old stood accused in the death of their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall. According to the reports, the two girls apparently attacked and ultimately killed their mother one Friday evening three years ago. The attack was said to be bloody and horror-inducing.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy