A Patient Stole My Insulated Mug and Ate My Plantain Chips: I was ok with him eating the chips, but please, not my mug!

Pilfering in the Emergency Room or just hungry

A few nights ago, I worked.

There was a male patient terrorizing the place. Like many others, he was creating an awful mess, and sand from his person and belongings covered the well-used white sheets of the ancient gurneys. Whenever he ate something the wrappings or excess ended up on the ground along with an unending supply of sand.

The housekeeping matron was very unhappy with our “patient”. Generally, I do not eat before going to work so I am usually famished by midnight. We frequent a tiny bodega across from the hospital. This night I decided to purchase some ripe plantain chips to munch on later. I placed my chips on my computer, called a “wow” and went about doing my duties.

Letting go of “stuff”

On my wow also sat my light blue enamel insulated mug.

Specifically purchased to help keep my liquids hot during the night and wee hours of the morning when the top eyelids make a concerted effort to make contact with the bottom ones. All against your will. To combat the sleepiness, I take my hot cocoa or coffee and take a sip or two from time to time. This night was busy and as usual, a lot was going down.

Sweating and running around busily, I actually forgot I had even purchased the snacks until I heard … the unmistakable rustling of plastic wrappers and the crunch of chips against bone.

I glanced behind me in time to see the patient enjoying my bag of chips.

I was a teeny bit irritated but I thought it was quite ingenious of his actions seeing he was on fall precautions. How he had managed to get off the gurney and amble over to my computer waddling without falling over was a mystery.

Had he been eyeing them since I put them there and waiting for my back to turn before making a swift grab? The ER is teeming with staff and patients, how had no one seen him ambling around the place, picking up bits and pieces that did not belong to him?

He had on a hospital gown that clearly identifies him as a patient.

Seeing him crunching away at my chips, I just had to say something. He had other foods stashed; I can understand the need to hoard out of fear. Fear of being unsure when his next meal would be.

But he could have asked versus stealing. But I said to him, “you know those are my chips you’re eating”. “Why did you pick them up without asking?” He barefacedly kept eating my chips paying me no mind whatsoever.

I wrly dismissed the fiasco, thinking I would get another pack the next night.

Later in the evening, I went off to a lunch break leaving my mug behind.

It did cross my mind to take my flask, not because I thought he would take it but because I wanted to drink some of my hot beverage. Finally, I decided against it. When I returned, my mug was gone!

I looked around wondering where it could be. Then, it hit me, our kleptomaniac patient. I asked around and the nurses and tech had seen him with my mug but thought that somehow it had been given to him. It was found out that he indeed had the mug, separated it into two parts, and wrapped the individual parts with his t-shirt.

He was unapologetic and by now I was not as happy as I was about the chips.

I told him that was unacceptable behavior, and how dare he wander about the hospital possibly spreading germs and violating other people’s property.

He of course remained unmoved.

Lesson

Do not leave your chips and snacks out in the open at the hospital😒.

Seriously…

The ER is loaded with many different personality types. Being diligent will keep you from becoming frustrated, losing valuable personal items, or going hungry😂. Do not take life too seriously, things will happen, and choose how you will react. Almost everything falls under the category of simply being “stuff”, see it for what it is, and just let it go. Always keep life in perspective, some chips or a mug can easily be replaced.

Choose your battles.

It’s all “life in the ER!”

