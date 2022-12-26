Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blast

Photo by Fox 4 News

It is freezing cold in Dallas, Texas. In the past three days, the arctic blast made its touch down and has been hovering over the state of Texas.

Many people regularly deal with homelessness and were caught with their pants down, so to speak. They are out there in the current freezing temperatures. According to news reports, the city of Dallas is seeking to open more shelters to deal with those individuals challenged with homelessness.

There have been reports of emergency medical services being called to pick up many homeless individuals who were exposed to the subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Downtown Dallas will house those experiencing homelessness Friday night. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

As a result of the frigid temperatures, more of the homeless were seeking the warmth of the shelters. The city of Dallas will be using the Central Library to create expanded shelter space for those people left out in the cold.

If you live in Fort Worth and struggle with homelessness, you may seek shelter at the Presbyterian Night Shelter. The Union Gospel Mission and other nearby churches are also helping to provide housing for those seeking shelter.

A few days ago, a Fort Worth man died as a result of exposure to frigid temperatures and several others are hospitalized due to the cold.

The city of Dallas has also been rescuing several animals left out in the cold and asks that you call 311 if you become aware of any animals left outdoors during these frigid temperatures.

Stay indoors, stay warm, and stay safe.