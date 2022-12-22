Spiders’ Web: How We Used it to Soothe Our Childhood Hurts (Opinion)

Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash

Spiderwebs were a life-saver during my childhood.

During the summers we spent lazy days just being kids. Life was good and life was fun! We ran and played all day long. Often without shoes. I grew up in a real village community armed with the knowledge that we were all responsible for each other. Apart from the occasional fistfights, we had fun.

And we lived life with an abandon of childhood innocence.

With that abandon came many many wounds. So off we would go to find one adult or another. Every older adult was addressed as aunty, uncle, or cousin. So, a bleeding child would present themselves for help accompanied by a lot of wailing and a trail of the other kids in their wake.

Oh, the pictures we must have made.

The ‘aunt’ would clean the wound, then reach under the house sill for spiderweb. Since my country is below sea level, most houses are built on stilts. This allows for an uneasy symbiotic relationship between us and the spiders.

Photo by Guyana Stabroek News

They would reach under the house, grab a bit of spiderweb aka cobweb to contain the bleeding. The spiderweb would be placed over the wound similar to a piece of gauze. Then they would wrap the wound up, and in little time, the sound of childhood peals of laughter and delight would again be the music of the day.

How and why spiders make webs

Spiderwebs are made of silk. Spiders have seven pairs of silk-spinning organs or glands called ‘spinnerets’. These spinnerets are located either in the middle or at the end of their abdomen. A spider’s silk is produced as a liquid but emerges from the glands as solid silk fibers when the spider moves away from the attachment point.

The spider’s silk line is only a minute 0.001–0.004 mm thick. Amino acids and protein crystals help the silk maintain its stretchy quality, stiffness, and strength.

Spider’s web are created in a zigzag pattern and that gives it tensile strength.

The web is used for catching prey, storing food, escaping from danger, making egg sacs, and sending and receiving vibrating signals.

See the magnificent detail of the design below!

Photo by Jack van der Spoel on Unsplash

Why cobwebs

It was common during my childhood for adults to use spiderwebs to staunch the flow of blood. Then I became ‘an American’ and put such unsophisticated behaviors behind me, after all, I was a student of the sciences… Well, I am older and wiser now with a desire to understand how this knowledge came about. So, I did some research.

Spiderwebs or cobwebs had been used to heal wounds since ancient days.

Cobwebs have anti-fungal and antiseptic properties that keep bacteria away from open wounds and minimize the chances of an infection.

It is very high in vitamin K, an important catalyst in blood clotting!

Vitamin K is found in many organs throughout our body. These include the liver, brain, heart, pancreas, and bone. It is quickly metabolized and excreted in urine or stool. It helps to make various proteins that are necessary for blood clotting and for building strong bones.

Takeaway

As long as the cobweb is harvested from a clean area, it should not cause any secondary infection or aggravate a wound at all. Try to obtain pieces free of any dead insects or other debris. After cleaning the wound, place the spider web over the wound. Gently press some into the wound, if possible, thus ensuring the wound is completely covered.

Place a clean cloth or dressing over the wound and voilà.

If the spider web has hardened on the wound and is difficult to remove, dampen it by pouring some clean warm water. This will loosen it up and makes removing it easier.

Folks used common sense and primitive knowledge in the absence of conventional medicine to survive and to thrive.

**********

