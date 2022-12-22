Walking Barefoot: How walking without shoes can keep you grounded and improve your health and well-being (Opinion Piece)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQcCa_0jr5coBz00
Photo byAna Grave on Unsplash

The Earth and You

I grew up running and playing mostly barefoot.

We ran and played with abandon unencumbered by shoes during vacations from school and on weekends. Whenever we could, we would remove our shoes for added freedom, speed, and fun!

Shoes! Who invented those restrictive items anyway?

During the rainy season, kids had a grand time just wading in the water and kicking it around. We would hold our dresses up or roll our pant legs out of harm's way and just be kids. A favorite pastime was playing what we called ‘duck-duck-goose, a game where you grabbed the flattest stone you could find and let it skim the top of the water before going under.

The one whose stone stayed afloat the longest won.

Those were fun days and I would not change my childhood for anything.

As I grew older, however, I was drawn to science, and that knowledge caused me to pull away from my norm in favor of always wearing shoes, at least outdoors (afraid of parasites). I never wear any type of foot covering indoors (unless it’s really cold), as I love the feel of my feet on the natural floors. I use my bare feet to also let me know how many times I need to clean my floors. I hate the feel of debris and grime underfoot.

Walking barefooted has become a lost art, so I wondered why…?

The art of walking barefoot on grass or earth is known as grounding or earthing and offers many health benefits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQKdB_0jr5coBz00
Photo byJeremy Bishop on Unsplash

Our bodies and our relationship to the earth.

Emerging scientific research has been unearthing, so to speak, a symbiotic relationship between living things and their environment. Scientists are seeking answers as to some of the ways in which our environment may influence our health. According to science, direct physical contact with the earth allows us access to the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the earth.

Our modern lifestyle and use of foot coverings separate humans from such contact and the disconnect may well be a major contributor to physiological dysfunction in physical and mental health.

Grounding or earthing

A direct connection with the earth’s electrons has been found to promote intriguing physiological changes and scientific reports of well-being. This grounding or earthing refers to direct contact with the earth’s surface. The skin-earth contact allows for the earth's electrons to enter and flow through our bodies aiding in the promotion of good health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL29l_0jr5coBz00
Photo byPriscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Benefits of walking bare feet

  1. Better sleep by improving the circadian rhythm
  2. Reduced pain/decreased healing time
  3. Reduced inflammation
  4. Reduce blood viscosity
  5. Increased wound healing
  6. Decreased stress
  7. Improves balance by enhancing our natural walking pattern
  8. Builds strength and increased mobility
  9. Better able to maintain homeostasis

Risks of walking bare feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTSTT_0jr5coBz00
Photo byStephan Seeber on Unsplash

Of course, walking bare feet is not without risks;

  1. be mindful if you are diabetic and have peripheral neuropathy of any kind as you may not feel an injury to your foot.
  2. If you have any type of decreased sensation, you should be very aware of where your feet are at all times.
  3. Note your surroundings for situations that may cause physical or parasitic infections.
  4. Consider the surface and the impact of your feet against unsuitable surfaces.
  5. Assess your feet each day for injuries.

Final thoughts

Science is playing catch-up with the health benefits of barefoot walking. Emerging links show we are our best selves when we make direct contact with the earth and benefit from the electrical pulses that influence our health and mental wellness in positive ways.

We are better able to care for our joints when we are not outfitted with shoes that may be ill-fitting causing more discomfort than when they offer protection. Walking without shoes strengthens our legs and our lower back muscles while it allows for the transfer of the earth’s electrons from the ground into our bodies.

Therefore, be mindful of your feet and bestow upon them the care they deserve.

They are nature’s mode of transportation, so make every effort to protect them from the perils of the image below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeiPe_0jr5coBz00
Photo byTania Melnyczuk on Unsplash

References

  1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc
  2. https://www.livescience.com/

**********

This story was initially published on my website @justpene50

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Earthing# Grounded# Walking Barefoot# Healthy Habits# Healing from Pain

Comments / 0

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
7323 followers

More from justpene50

A Patient Stole My Insulated Mug and Ate My Plantain Chips: I was ok with him eating the chips, but please, not my mug!

A few nights ago, I worked. There was a male patient terrorizing the place. Like many others, he was creating an awful mess, and sand from his person and belongings covered the well-used white sheets of the ancient gurneys. Whenever he ate something the wrappings or excess ended up on the ground along with an unending supply of sand.

Read full story
Flower Mound, TX

Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reports

Missing 22-year-old Student Tanner Hoang --Photo byCBS News. This is such sad news, according to news reports, a 22-year-old student missing from Texas A&M University, Tanner Hoang’s body may have been found. Authorities say that they recovered a body from the water near the trail where Hoang’s car had been found.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blast

It is freezing cold in Dallas, Texas. In the past three days, the arctic blast made its touch down and has been hovering over the state of Texas. Many people regularly deal with homelessness and were caught with their pants down, so to speak. They are out there in the current freezing temperatures. According to news reports, the city of Dallas is seeking to open more shelters to deal with those individuals challenged with homelessness.

Read full story

Use Positive Self-talk to Allay Your Fears and Keep You Focused. Change the message, improve your life (Opinion)

“You can change who you are by changing what you say when you talk to your mind.”. “If you don’t like what you hear when your mind talks to you, change the message!”. If you don’t take control of yourself and your own life, someone else is bound to try.”

Read full story
1 comments

My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs

*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.

Read full story
3 comments

Spiders’ Web: How We Used it to Soothe Our Childhood Hurts (Opinion)

Spiderwebs were a life-saver during my childhood. During the summers we spent lazy days just being kids. Life was good and life was fun! We ran and played all day long. Often without shoes. I grew up in a real village community armed with the knowledge that we were all responsible for each other. Apart from the occasional fistfights, we had fun.

Read full story
1 comments

Did Scientists Find the famed “Yellow Brick Road” Under the Pacific Ocean

Photo byYellow Brick Road Seen by Nautilus © Provided by ScienceAlert. Incredible does not even begin to describe it. Scientists happened upon this once-in-a-lifetime find some miles under the Pacific Ocean.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents, will the power grid hold up this time? (Opinion Piece)

A deep freeze is heading our way. According to reports, Texans need to be prepared for the soon-to-hit icy temperatures. In 2021 Texas was hit with freezing temperatures, this unexpected weather was made all the more terrible because the power company ERCOT dropped the ball. The power grid company was simply unable to keep up with the power demand and to put it frankly, it collapsed under the weight and left Texans out in the cold, literally.

Read full story
3 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Man charged with robbing Starbucks after his wife was denied a refund of $1.25

Photo byRichard Engle (Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center) This is a case of vigilante justice, of sorts. This man has been arrested and charged with the burglary of a business establishment because he feels his wife was slighted.

Read full story
3 comments
Flower Mound, TX

Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texas

Another student is missing, according to this report, law enforcement is requesting your help in locating a missing college student from Flower Mound, Texas. He was reportedly last seen some days ago.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Believe Mermaids Exist: A Friend Said He Saw a Real Live Mermaid One Night (Opinion Piece)

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with his permission. *. A friend was in the military in South America. As part of their normal duties, they were scheduled to work the overnight shifts two weekends a month.

Read full story

Would you answer surprise video calls from friends and coworkers? (Opinion Piece)

Yesterday I received an attempted call via video chat … without prior notice or approval. It ticked me off. It actually irritated me so much I ignored the damn call. I have never appreciated the concept of video-calling someone without prior notice. I have often wondered why people do that. Placing a video call without prior expressed permission is rude and grounds for the dismissal of friendship.

Read full story
1 comments

Cancer Sniffing Roundworms May Save Your Life in the Future

Worms being used in a new system to sniff out cancer.Photo bySinclair/Science Source. Science is constantly in a state of growth. The world is grateful. Without science, many of us and our loved ones would not be alive today, or at best our quality of life would be seriously impacted.

Read full story

Would You Pet Your Neighbor’s Pitbull? Especially if the neighbor asks you to?

I am currently staying with a friend. My friend does not have any animals as pets. She says she loves dogs but has not had one as a pet since she was a child. Her neighbor and friend directly across the hall have a dog, a pit bull. A large muscular adult pit bull.

Read full story
19 comments

I caught my neighbor red-handed letting her dog poop in my front yard, then she walked off without picking it up

I sat in my vehicle in my driveway. It was after I had picked up a night shift and I was tired. On my way home I was on the phone with a friend. I usually connect my phone to my car’s Bluetooth for amplification and ease of use. Therefore, when I pulled into my driveway, the conversation was still ongoing, and I continued to sit there and talk.

Read full story
93 comments
Pike County, MS

These Teenage Mississippi Sisters Were Accused in the Shooting and Stabbing Death of Their Mom

In 2019, two sisters aged 12 and 14 years old stood accused in the death of their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall. According to the reports, the two girls apparently attacked and ultimately killed their mother one Friday evening three years ago. The attack was said to be bloody and horror-inducing.

Read full story
29 comments

My battle with vertigo earned me a pair of reading glasses and cost me a tidy sum in out-of-pocket expenses (Opinion)

Many of the women in my family wear glasses. My sister began wearing glasses years ago and she is younger than I. I had always been blessed with great vision and during my youth, I did unintentionally abuse my eyes a bit. I grew up in a village where electricity was often meted out sparsely. Every day, we had periods of “blackout”. The electrical company allocated a certain timeframe for each area to be without electricity.

Read full story
1 comments

The centipede in my shoe. A biting lesson about the ill effects of procrastination (Opinion Piece)

One morning before school, a slithering creature used my shoes as a shelter, then decided to bite me when I made claim to them. During childhood, most of us were lucky to have one pair of shoes. I know of many kids who walked several miles to school each day — bare feet!

Read full story

60 Tombs Discovered in Gaza Believed to be from the Roman Era

This past Sunday, authorities in Gaza announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site that experts believe dates back to the Roman era. Archeologists and excavating crews have been clearing the site since its discovery this past January. The site was accidentally found during preparations for building an Egyptian-funded housing project along the Gaza strip.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy