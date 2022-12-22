Did Scientists Find the famed “Yellow Brick Road” Under the Pacific Ocean

Photo by Yellow Brick Road Seen by Nautilus © Provided by ScienceAlert

Incredible does not even begin to describe it. Scientists happened upon this once-in-a-lifetime find some miles under the Pacific Ocean.

Could this be the path to the lost city of Atlantis or to the Wizard of Oz? Enquiring minds certainly want to know. According to this, the startling discovery was made quite by accident. It seems early 2022, an expedition to a deep-sea ridge, north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road.

The findings were accidentally made by one of the largest marine conservations and it is said they have only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor.

Unfortunately, scientists do not actually believe this is a brick road, but a small section of possible volcanic rock that has fractured in a way that looks strikingly similar to bricks.

“The unique 90-degree fractures are likely related to heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin,” reads a caption to the YouTube video.

At first glance, the effect is easily mistaken for a path to a wonderful new world. And in a way, that’s not altogether wrong.

Following the brick road is a sign we’re headed in the right direction and could soon learn a whole lot more about Earth’s hidden geology.

I have to say it actually looks like a brick road; it is amazing that this is a naturally occurring phenomenon. It looks like it was planned and put in place by the hands of humans. Click here to see the video.

What do you think of all this?

