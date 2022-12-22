Texas Residents, will the power grid hold up this time? (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Fox 4 News

A deep freeze is heading our way. According to reports, Texans need to be prepared for the soon-to-hit icy temperatures.

In 2021 Texas was hit with freezing temperatures, this unexpected weather was made all the more terrible because the power company ERCOT dropped the ball. The power grid company was simply unable to keep up with the power demand and to put it frankly, it collapsed under the weight and left Texans out in the cold, literally.

More than 200 Texans lost their lives as a result of the freezing temperatures. Unable to heat their homes, store their food, cook, and flush their toilets. To add insult to injury, the deep freeze caused pipes to burst, flooding homes and creating even more misery on an already downtrodden state of people.

We survived by wearing our winter coats indoors, the water slowed to a trickle and eventually stopped. We all lived in a single room and slept together in an effort to stay warm.

It was a time of abject misery.

Then to compound the misery, the power company served us with astronomical electrical bills the following month — it was simply put, beating the residents while they were down.

It was as if they were punishing us for their inability to provide a service that we pay for.

The report went on to say that:

University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs says while there have been mandatory requirements of weatherization for power plants and natural gas infrastructure, there’s still work to do on a system he believes is dated.

“We should have enough resources available on the grid. But keep in mind, the coal plants are 50 years old, and the natural gas-powered plants average 30 years in age,” he said. “We’re now two years out.

In other words, we are not sure the power grid can handle the expected storm, so we are making our apologies upfront.

We hope this time the power is appropriate for the coming storm and we can all be safe and warm inside.