Man charged with robbing Starbucks after his wife was denied a refund of $1.25

This is a case of vigilante justice, of sorts. This man has been arrested and charged with the burglary of a business establishment because he feels his wife was slighted.

According to this report, 61-year-old Richard Engle has been charged with robbery and assault. Per reports, the local police were summoned to the store Sunday evening when the defendant took it upon himself to rob the local Starbucks because his wife was refused a refund of $1.25 for a drink.

Officers said they were called to the coffee shop chain Sunday evening.

Law enforcement stated that when a Starbucks employee could not issue a refund, the customer was advised to contact the corporate office. But apparently, when the employee was attending to other business, Mr. Engle stole money from the tip jar.

Another customer alerted employees to the theft.

According to a police report, the employee then followed Engle to his car and got a picture of his rear license plate. It is further alleged that Mr. Engle then backed his car into the brave employee approximately three times before leaving the scene.

The picture of the license plate aided authorities in tracking the suspect down.

How much did he take from the tip jar, no mention was made. Did he simply take the $1.25 he felt was owed to his wife? Taking from the tip jar is not actually getting a refund from Starbucks, but stealing from the employees who depend on their tips.

Interesting thought process at work here.

********

What do you think? Should they have refunded his wife, though we have no details on what transpired?