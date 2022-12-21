Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texas

Photo by Fox 4 News

Another student is missing, according to this report, law enforcement is requesting your help in locating a missing college student from Flower Mound, Texas. He was reportedly last seen some days ago.

The missing young man, 22-year-old Tanner Hoang, who attends Texas A&M University was last seen on Friday getting gas at a Shell station around 11 a.m. in Caldwell, which is not far from College Station, a popular area for college kids.

Per this report:

The College Station Police Department shared a Facebook post Sunday to say that Tanner Hoang, 22, is missing. Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday

An amber alert was put out to help locate the missing student.

The young man’s family reportedly said they have seen a video of his car, a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 with the license plate BS2C737 driving west on Highway 21.

CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family was in College Station to watch him graduate. After he went missing, they found out that he did not meet the requirements to graduate.

Could this be the reason he is missing, is he ashamed to face his family and is hiding out somewhere?

Tanner’s father says it appears Tanner read a text he sent to him Saturday morning.

Whatever the reason, we pray for the safe return of this young man and for his distraught family and friends.

If you have any information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979–764–3600.