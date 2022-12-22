Do You Believe Mermaids Exist: A Friend Said He Saw a Real Live Mermaid One Night (Opinion Piece)

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with his permission. *

Photo by Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

A friend was in the military in South America. As part of their normal duties, they were scheduled to work the overnight shifts two weekends a month.

This particular military base was located close to the water, more specifically the Atlantic Ocean. The base was huge, as a child, I visited quite often as both my parents were in the military also and this is how I came to know the person who told this story.

I should point out that the nights in the south of the Americas are very dark, back in those days, the streets were not very well-lit at all. Perhaps the creature felt safer coming out when there was less chance of being seen.

The person working the dead shift would be stationed in a tiny guard hut at the entrance to the base. The hut, equipped with glass at eye level, had enough room to sit or stand and was large enough to provide the employee with some protection from the elements. There was no way you could lay down to sleep, so the guard had eyes on them at all times.

On this specific night, the soldier says he was well into his night shift. It was sometime after 02:00 am when he became aware of a noise on the street outside his guard hut.

He listened to the sound. It sounded like something flopping against the road each time something moved. A bit afraid but curious nonetheless, he advanced to the glass window to get a better look. There he saw something that had his jaws open wide.

He saw a mermaid, more specifically a merman.

Half man to the waist then a fishtail at the other half, the creature was making its way up the street, creating flopping noise with each movement of the tail. The creature was pale in complexion and appeared to be a man from the waist up. Contrary to the legends he had heard as a boy, that when mermaids came to land, they grew feet, this merman did not have feet but clearly flopped about on its tail.

He said he was so afraid; he did not venture out of his guard hut for a better look but remained inside trembling while he watched the merman creature make its way up the street and disappear into the darkness of night. He had heard so many urban legends about mermaids, yet no one really knew what powers they possessed.

He dared not venture outside the safety of his guard hut.

He remained in the hut until morning when his relief came for the change of shift, he told the incredulous tale to them and couldn't wait to share it with me and my mom.

What did the creature from the deep need so desperately that he was willing to risk his safety?

This is not the only story I have heard of mermaid sightings in the village I grew up in.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe mermaids are real?