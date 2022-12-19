Would You Pet Your Neighbor’s Pitbull?

Photo by David Taffet on Unsplash

I am currently staying with a friend. My friend does not have any animals as pets. She says she loves dogs but has not had one as a pet since she was a child. Her neighbor and friend directly across the hall have a dog, a pit bull. A large muscular adult pit bull.

I was taken by surprise.

I emerged from the door one evening in preparation to walk to the elevator. As soon as I stepped outside the door, a huge pit bull came running in my direction.

Letting out a bloodcurdling scream I managed to get myself back into the apartment and close the door. My heart was racing and I was almost fainting from the almost confrontation. The neighbor apologized through the door as I let out a bloodcurdling scream of absolute and complete terror.

I remain deathly afraid of dogs.

When I was a child, I had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog which was a gentle pet. It had been my fault; I had accidentally stepped on the animal’s tail and as was his instinct, he turned around and bit me. I know it was an accident, but that experience sadly left me with a fear of dogs.

I decided not to pet the animal and each time I see it with its human in the hallway, I go behind closed doors until they take it inside the home.

As a healthcare worker, I have seen many injuries wroth upon the owners of the very dogs they love and care for. Faces and ears bitten off, arm torn, and even death. I remain deathly afraid of pit bulls.

What do you think I should have done; would you have petted the dog?