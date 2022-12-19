I caught my neighbor red-handed letting her dog poop in my front yard, then she walked off without picking it up

Photo by Patrick Schätz on Unsplash

Curb your dog

I sat in my vehicle in my driveway.

It was after I had picked up a night shift and I was tired. On my way home I was on the phone with a friend. I usually connect my phone to my car’s Bluetooth for amplification and ease of use. Therefore, when I pulled into my driveway, the conversation was still ongoing, and I continued to sit there and talk.

I was slumped in my seat a bit low and it was difficult to see me from the street. From my vantage point, I watched a woman walking her dog.

We live on the corner lot, and it is a new development. We bought the home in 2018. I don’t like the idea of being sandwiched between neighbors, so I chose the corner lot. Our lot is elevated to allow for drainage, so it takes some effort to actually come onto the property.

Photo by Vincent van Zalinge on Unsplash

Irresponsible parenting

I absently watched her and her dog make their way toward me. They would stop intermittently, the dog would sniff, here and there. Finally, they reached the edge of my yard, and the dog sniffed this way and that. They then climbed into the yard and the dog must have felt comfortable by then and lifted his tail to do his business.

Ok, no problem.

I continued to be the onlooker in my own yard. Doggie completed his business and what do you think happened next? The owner led her dog off my property leaving their “gift” behind.

Photo by Honest Paws on Unsplash

Clean up after your dog and keep peace in your neighborhood

Say what…

What the H*LL! I was in some shock. My eyes clearly doubted the reality of what was happening. Did she really plan to leave that there?

In MY yard.

I hurriedly got out of my van and ran over to her; she was halfway up the block by then. Clearly, she had no intention of picking the poop up from MY yard.

Hello, are you planning to pick up your dog poop from my yard? She was flustered and opened her mouth like a fish out of water while I waited. No words came. I continued, “My children play in my yard”. “Why would you leave your dog’s poop behind?”

Still no words came.

To her credit, she hurriedly returned to the yard and picked up her dog’s droppings. While looking about like she was a fugitive.

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash

The takeaway

I am currently not a pet owner. I plan for a couple of dogs and a cat when my nest is empty. It costs too much to raise my kids and I invest emotionally in my patients each day at work. But I grew up with animals and I understand how one loves them. What I don’t understand is allowing your dog to poop in someone else yard and walk off leaving it behind.

That to me is the epitome of disrespect.

YOU decided to become a pet parent, which makes you liable for its care and upkeep. We have in the past found dog poop in our front yard from errant neighbors. We were some of the first inhabitants of the new neighborhood. The tiny natural reserve across from our house used to be dog poop free. Now there is dog poop in several places. I am afraid if my son falls off his bike, he will come home covered in dog feces.

This is not the project, yet some dog owners are literally turning the common areas into SH*T. Just be a responsible parent and we can all enjoy the space for years to come.

Curb your dog people!

Have you had issues with neighbors allowing you to use the toilet on your property and in the common areas? Tell us in the comments.

*********

This story was originally published @justpene.com