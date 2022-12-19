These Teenage Mississippi Sisters Were Accused in the Shooting and Stabbing Death of Their Mom

In 2019, two sisters aged 12 and 14 years old stood accused in the death of their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall. According to the reports, the two girls apparently attacked and ultimately killed their mother one Friday evening three years ago. The attack was said to be bloody and horror-inducing. 

32-year-old Erica Hall was found bloody and mortally wounded in her front yard on Friday. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her daughters are accused of shooting her with her own gun then repeatedly stabbing their mother.

Some days earlier, the two girls had tried to run their mother over with her car, she punished them and later took away access to their cellular phones. She was attacked shortly thereafter.

The aunt of the deceased woman told the news that she was stabbed in the back and a knife was still in her back when she was found. Erica Hall apparently suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper torso and back. She also had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her 14- and 12-year-old daughters were arrested at that time. The elder of the two sisters aged 14 years was charged as an adult and was being held on a $150,000 bond. The younger sister’s privacy was being protected as she was a minor.

Erica Hall was reportedly home alone with the two girls when an argument began and the terrifying incident occurred.

According to updated reports, Pike County Chief Investigator Chief Bell says he spoke to both girls. The 14-year-old said they planned their attack days prior, taking a gun out of mom’s car to use later. The night of, the 14-year-old woke up the mother and told her someone was at the door. The girls tried to stab their mom when she got up, but it didn’t work. The teen says her sister then shot the gun.
At the time authorities say the evidence indicates both of the girls had gun residue on their hands.

A grand jury indicted the 14-year-old in January 2019. No word on the fate of the younger sister. At the time of her death, the mom left two other children behind, a 16-year-old and a 1-year-old child.

