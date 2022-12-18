My battle with vertigo earned me a pair of reading glasses and cost me a tidy sum in out-of-pocket expenses (Opinion)

Photo by David Travis on Unsplash

Habits versus genetics

Many of the women in my family wear glasses.

The men have the better vision -- why is that?

My sister began wearing glasses years ago and she is younger than I. I had always been blessed with great vision and during my youth, I did unintentionally abuse my eyes a bit. I grew up in a village where electricity was often meted out sparsely. Every day, we had periods of “blackout”. The electrical company allocated a certain timeframe for each area to be without electricity.

I used a lamp to read during the nighttime hours if the electricity was off. Since I did not want to put my books down, I stayed up to read late into the night. I’m sure the dim light from those lamps did not do me any favors.

Photo by Yuri Efremov on Unsplash

Reading in dim light

I enjoyed great eyesight until one day I began having bouts of vertigo. Of course, I went to the doctor and was given meds. Nothing had changed at my follow-up appointment, so I was referred to the neurologist. There I was forced to endure what I will term ’wartime torture’. The neurologist tried to recreate the vertigo, he did such an excellent job I am sure my eyes are still crossed.

I had an MRI done on my head, which hurt my pocket dearly.

Next, he infused hot air in both ears until my eyes rolled to the back of my head. Then it was cold air while I lay immobile on a gurney. Since he was able to reproduce the symptoms, he figured he had solved the problems. He then explained how the crystals in the ear needed repositioning and I was armed with various exercises I needed to do daily. I was also sent home with the medications I needed to take. I did not take the medications, they were scheduled and highly addictive, and I was not going to take a chance with those meds.

Well, I followed the other directions to a tee but that darned vertigo persisted. I could barely focus to walk straight let alone read or write. Somehow, I was able to work, but by the time I made it home I was pooped. The dizziness went on for several months and at some point, I thought for sure I had something going on in my head, though the MRI already confirmed a negative. The way vertigo can debilitate you is uncanny. It renders you unable to function or feel you can enjoy life. You even lose your confidence as you feel you are prone to falling.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The solution

One day at work I was discussing my ongoing problem with one of the doctors and she suggested I get a vision test.

I did and the rest as they say is history.

All that prior testing I did was all for naught. Paying out high deductibles for tests and specialists when all I needed were a pair of eyeglasses 🕶️.

Today I still have great vision and I need those peepers for reading small print only. The loss of perfect vision had been so subtle that over time the aging peepers had been compensating so much that they could take it no longer and scrambled my brain.

Sometimes help is a simple solution away.

If you have unexplained vertigo, it may behoove you to visit your eye doctor, as this may save you time, pain, and money.

*********

This story was originally published @justpene50