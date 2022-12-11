Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner Has Died at Age 62

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXjSF_0jeJ4VOV00
Photo byPinterest.com

Sad news indeed. Ronnie Turner, son of phenomenal singer and entertainer Tina Turner, reportedly died. He was 62 years old. According to the reports, his wife posted a heartfelt message blaming an unknown form of cancer for the sudden death of her husband. 

Tina Turner, 83, posted on Instagram Friday. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,"

The message of sorrow was accompanied by a photo of the beautiful Tina Turner with her eyes closed.

A celebrity gossip site reported that paramedics were called to the California address Thursday morning where someone reported that Ronnie was having trouble breathing outside the home. He reportedly died shortly thereafter.

Ronnie was said to have followed in the footsteps of his renowned mom; had apparently enjoyed a modicum of success within the music industry. He was a member of the group Manufactured Funk.

He reportedly had a small part in the movie based on the tumultuous and abusive 1993 relationship of his parents, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” which starred Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.

Ronnie’s role is a portrayal of music director Damon Hines.

Tragedy continues to follow Tina: In 2018, Tina’s eldest son Craig Turner died of a self-inflicted gunshot at age 59.

She was the adoptive mother of two of her late ex-husband Ike Turner’s sons, Michael and Ike Jr Turner, from previous relationships. Ike Turner died of a cocaine overdose in 2007, having struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life. He was accused of physically abusing his then-wife Tina throughout their marriage.

No parent wishes to outlive their children. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Ronnie Turner.

# Ronnie Turner# Tina Turner# Death# Celebrity Death# Cancer

