Singer Celine Dion Cancels 2023 Concert Tours and is Reportedly Suffering From Rare Neurological Disease

Singer Celine Dion recently announces rare neurological health challenge -- Photo by Getty Images

Celine Dion recently made a heartbreaking statement on her social media account concerning her recent health challenges. The singer took to her Instagram account to inform her adoring fans that she is suffering from a serious health challenge.

The neurological disease, called Stiff Person Syndrome has apparently made serious impacts on her life and singing career. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer spoke about how the disease has been affecting her life and her vocal cords. Plagued with painful muscle spasms, she had no idea what was happening until she received this life-altering rare diagnosis. Now she says she is under the care and guidance of a team of experienced and caring specialists and together they are working on how best to manage her symptoms.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system.

This disease specifically affects the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms may include but are not limited to extreme muscle stiffness, rigidity, and painful muscle spasms in the trunk and limbs, severely impairing mobility.

These muscle spasms can generate enough force to fracture bones, this also leaves the person suffering these spasms in extreme pain. Think about the force necessary to pull a muscle so taut that it breaks a bone. Then imagine the pain you feel when you have a charley horse, then multiply this by an infinite number.

Those suffering from SPS often have heightened sensitivity to noise, sudden movements, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms. Over time, these muscle symptoms can lead to abnormal posturing of the spine, such as being hunched over.

SPS is caused by increased muscle activity due to decreased inhibition of the central nervous system. It is thought to have an autoimmune component and is often associated with diabetes, as well as other autoimmune diseases including; thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia.

The life-altering diagnosis is made after a series of tests, including blood, a lumbar puncture, and electromyography.

On her singing career, the talented singer had been forced to cancel her concerts for 2023 as she says the muscle spasms affect her singing by way of her vocal cords.

She voiced her gratitude for their support of her fans and credits her wonderful children for their love during this most difficult time.

Though Celine is incredibly talented and blessed she has faced many difficult challenges in her time. Her husband, Rene Angelil died of throat cancer on January 14, 2016, and she has been busy raising their three sons.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family at this time.

The syndrome affects twice as many women as men, leaving its sufferer prone to falls, increases, excessive perspiration (hyperhidrosis), constant pain, and uncertainty. With appropriate treatment, the symptoms can be kept under control. With Celine's resources, that should not present a huge challenge for her.

We wish her all the best.